Kylie Jenner Mocked for 'Casually' Throwing Daughter Stormi's $40,000 Rolex Watch in Her Bag: See Video
Not even a $40,000 watch surprises Kylie Jenner's fans at this point!
On Monday, June 5, the 25-year-old posted a "what's in my bag" video to TikTok, where viewers quickly poked fun at her daughter Stormi's expensive piece of jewelry she "casually" had thrown in her Bottega Veneta purse.
"I have Stormi’s little watch in here. It was actually my watch but she wore it to a birthday party and [then] she didn’t want to wear it anymore," Jenner explained while sorting through items in her black designer "go-to favorite bag of all time."
"This is a really honest ‘what’s in my bag’ because I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all," the socialite insisted.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder additionally pulled out her brand's makeup essentials and a claw clip from her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company, which she immediately used to secure her hair back as soon as she removed it from her purse.
After watching the more than two-minute long video, fans mocked Jenner for "marketing" her products instead of providing an "honest" haul of what was inside her bag, as Jenner stated she was doing.
The mom-of-two's followers additionally trolled Jenner for allowing her 5-year-old daughter — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — to wear a $40,000 Rolex watch to a children's gathering.
"Stormi casually wearing a Rolex to a bday party😭," one person commented, as another added, "Stormi wore a Rolex to a birthday party???" and a third chimed in, noting, "The casual Rolex watch thrown in the purse lol."
An admirer hyped Jenner up, stating, "Stormi having a Rolex such a slay," while one hater couldn't relate, sarcastically writing: "I'm sure I have a Rolex at the bottom of one of my bags to🥰🥰🥰."
Criticism didn't stop there, however, as even more viewers chirped at Jenner for calling her $4,500 handbag "the best investment" during the TikTok video.
"An investment? You know she got that bag for free lol," one hater wrote, as another ridiculed, "Babe, bottega is not an investment. You know that."
"Best investment? Isn't she a billionaire? What is she investing 😭," someone questioned.