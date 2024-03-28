OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Displays a More Natural Look While Flaunting Her Toned Body: Photos

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliehenner/instagram
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is changing up her look!

The Kardashians star, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a slew of snaps where she wore very little makeup while showing off her toned body.

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner rocked a more natural look.

Jenner flashed a huge smile while rocking slicked-back hair, minimal eye makeup and a bold lip as she sipped on a bottle of Glow Hydration.

"Love this natural glam😍," one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

"You are glowing," a second person added of the cosmetics mogul.

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Fans were loving Kylie Jenner's more toned-down makeup.

"Love a [sic] natural makeup😍," a third noted of her subtle face.

While Jenner has recently been busy launching her new canned vodka drink, Sprinter, fans have expressed concern over the state of her relationship with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as he's been hard at work on the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New York City.

Although it hasn't appeared that the Hollywood power couple has split, an insider said the Little Women actor, 28, wants to keep their romance behind closed doors after the drama surrounding their joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes.

kylie jenner mega
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner has been busy promoting new canned vodka drink, Sprinter.

Kylie Jenner
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider claimed.

"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source added.

The public was also suspicious of their romance status when the reality star was recently asked if Chalamet influenced her to be more natural in her looks. "I don’t know how I feel about that," Jenner replied in the interview. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

kyliejenner
Source: Mega

Timothée Chalamet has been busy filming the Bob Dylan biopic.

But the businesswoman did cop to the fact that she's been pulling back on the overdone look lately. "I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws," the mother-of-two noted.

Despite the rumors, Jenner and the Dune actor seem to be going strong. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source spilled.

"This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider claimed of Jenner's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Source: OK!

“They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over," the source added.

