OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Slammed for New 'Affordable' Clothing Line After Critics Find Nearly Identical Half-Priced Alternatives

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

On Tuesday, October 24, Kylie Jenner announced her new “affordable” clothing line, Khy.

The Kardashians star advertised the brand as accessible to almost everyone due to its low price point, however, critics of the 26-year-old quickly took to social media to bash her claims.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner recently announced her new clothing brand, Khy.

While some items are supposedly to be sold for lower prices than similar competitors, the public mocked the brunette beauty for some of the pieces that are priced up to $200.

Not only did people take a jab at the clothing’s cost, they also alleged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was unoriginal in her designs as many found almost identical gloves to those being sold by Khy at nearly half the price on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their stance on Jenner’s latest venture.

“I'm laughing at affordable lol,” one user penned, while another said, “And to her, what is ‘affordable’? Lol.”

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

“So are the clothes going to be sold on Walmart?” a third person joked, while a fourth added, “Ain’t a d--- thing in her wardrobe affordable. This is just another PR grab to try and corner the only market she never relates to or tried to relate to. Average working-class women.”

Others poked fun at the supposed prices of the products, saying, “She is just bored of Kylie Cosmetics so now she has a clothing line too so we can buy a sock for $50,” and “Affordable and a shirt is $70.”

As OK! previously reported, in debuting the line, Jenner did an interview with WSJ Magazine, where she also shared details about co-parenting with ex Travis Scott.

When asked how taking care of their two kids — daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 20 months — was going, Jenner replied, "It's going…."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner also founded Kylie Cosmetics.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

"I think we're doing the best job that we can do," she added.

The rapper and the reality TV star first sparked their romance in 2017 and welcomed Stormi the following year. The duo then split up before getting back together and having Aire in 2022, however, the former couple called it quits for good later that year.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

The famous sister also opened up about "the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life" — naming her second child. "I'm still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?'"

Jenner originally announced her son’s name to be Wolf to her millions of Instagram followers before claiming the moniker wasn’t the right fit. Months later, she revealed that the baby’s name was changed to Aire.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," she said of the difficult time. "And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.