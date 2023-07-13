Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Bra Underneath Racy See-Through Dress for Rare Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Makeup Shoot
Kylie Jenner is one hot mama!
On Wednesday, July 12, the reality star, 25, glowed while donning a see-through dress for a makeup photoshoot.
"behind the scenes shooting my new classic matte eyeshadow palette @kyliecosmetics," the star, who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.
In the photos, Jenner is flaunting her assets while posing on the couch or by the racks of clothing.
Of course, Jenner immediately caught the attention of her fans. One person wrote, "That dress !!!! Beautiful," while another referred to her potential new romance with Timothée Chalamet, writing, "MY GOD HOW IS SHE EVEN REAL. TIMOTHEE WINNING AT LIFE 😂."
A third person added, "QUEEN KYLIE JENNER 🤍🔥🙌🏻👑."
As OK! previously reported, the makeup mogul and the actor, 27, have been reportedly seeing each other since April, and it seems like their romance is only getting more and more serious.
"Plus, he's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the insider said, adding that her inner circle thinks she and the Hollywood star are a good match.
"They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time," the source explained.
Additionally, the Dune star understands Jenner is busy with her two tots.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the insider shared. "They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together. Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another source added of the new couple. "He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The only person who may not approve of the relationship is her baby daddy, as he's "not thrilled" she's moved on.
However, he's still supportive, and the two are "still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," another source dished.