NEWS Kylie Kelce Received 'Weird' Messages After Revealing She Wants a Chest Augmentation: 'Put Them on the Banned List' Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce revealed that doctors' offices sent her unsolicited messages after she publicly discussed wanting cosmetic surgery. Taylor Camp Oct. 8 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Kelce is revealing the unexpected response she received after opening up about wanting b----- enhancement surgery. The 34-year-old wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce admitted that discussing her interest in the cosmetic procedure on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast led to some uncomfortable messages from medical professionals offering their services. "I've said it [on the podcast], and then I got all these weird DMs of people, doctors' offices, being like, 'We'll do it,'" she recalled on the Thursday, October 8, episode. Rather than taking them up on their offers, Kylie had a very different reaction. "And I was like, 'Put them on the banned list,'" she joked.

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Kylie Kelce Says She Has a List of Doctors She Won't Visit

Source: NOT GONNA LIE WITH KYLIE KELCE/YOUTUBE Kylie Kelce joked that medical professionals who contacted her landed on her personal banned list.

Kylie made it clear that unsolicited messages from cosmetic surgery providers weren't the way to win her business. "Like, I literally have a list of doctors that reached out after I said something about it on the podcast," she explained. The mother-of-four added that her interest in undergoing a procedure was personal, saying she simply wanted her b------ "put back where they were."

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Kylie Kelce Previously Revealed Her Plans for a B----- Lift

Source: NOT GONNA LIE WITH KYLIE KELCE/YOUTUBE The podcast host previously revealed she has a rough plan to eventually undergo a b----- lift after having four children.

Kylie first discussed the possibility of cosmetic surgery during a February episode of "Not Gonna Lie." "To be clear, there is a rough plan that eventually I will put my b---- back where they belong," she explained at the time. Her reasoning was straightforward: "Because four kids. That's all I have to say about that." Kylie has not shared a timeline for the potential procedure, and her comments have focused on the changes she's experienced following pregnancy and motherhood.

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Kylie Kelce Has Been Candid About Her Postpartum Body

Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce has spoken candidly about the challenges of accepting the physical changes that come with pregnancy and motherhood.

Kylie has also spoken openly about the challenges of adjusting to her body after giving birth. During an August 2025 podcast episode, she admitted that getting dressed postpartum could feel like "an absolute nightmare," particularly when realizing pre-pregnancy clothes no longer fit the same way. She explained that it took until after welcoming her third child to begin accepting that certain physical changes might be permanent. Kylie emphasized the importance of appreciating what her body had accomplished, even when she struggled with her appearance.

Kylie Kelce Is Raising 4 Daughters With Jason Kelce

Source: @KYKELCE/INSTAGRAM Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 and share four daughters.