Lala Kent Has Not Spoken to James Kennedy After Domestic Violence Arrest But Texted Ally Lewber to 'Check in on Her'

"I've spoken with Ally," Kent added. "I checked in on her and she wrote me a text back and that's all I'm really gonna share on that topic."

As for her opinion on Lewber and Kennedy's romance, she told fans she doesn't have "many thoughts."

"When something happens in someone else's relationship, you first and foremost want to make sure like, 'Hey, how are you doing, are you okay? I'm here if you need me,'" she explained. "But beyond that, I really don't sit and think about anybody else's relationship."