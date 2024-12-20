Lala Kent Has Not Spoken to James Kennedy After Domestic Violence Arrest But Texted Ally Lewber to 'Check in on Her'
Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent hasn't caught up with her former pal James Kennedy since his shocking arrest — but she has "checked in" on his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.
On Thursday, December 19, while speaking with fans on an Amazon livestream, the reality star confirmed she was not in contact with Kennedy.
"I've spoken with Ally," Kent added. "I checked in on her and she wrote me a text back and that's all I'm really gonna share on that topic."
As for her opinion on Lewber and Kennedy's romance, she told fans she doesn't have "many thoughts."
"When something happens in someone else's relationship, you first and foremost want to make sure like, 'Hey, how are you doing, are you okay? I'm here if you need me,'" she explained. "But beyond that, I really don't sit and think about anybody else's relationship."
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy was taken into police custody on suspicions of misdemeanor domestic violence on Tuesday, December 10. An officer involved said the woman — who was unnamed and has not otherwise been confirmed to be Lewber — told cops the man "lifted her up and threw her to the ground."
Kennedy was charged with domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant and arrested. He's since been released on $20,000 bail.
"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine said in a statement obtained by OK! on Friday, December 13. "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."
Earlier this month, Lewber took to Instagram to assure fans she was "okay and taking the time" she needed amid her boyfriend's legal drama.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she wrote. "I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."
On Tuesday, December 17, Kennedy also broke his silence regarding the arrest and told followers he was ready to make "meaningful changes" in his life.
"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the 32-year-old added. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."