'We're Very Happy': Lana Del Ray Defends Quick Marriage to Alligator Tour Operator Jeremy Dufrene
Singer Lana Del Rey made it clear that her relationship with alligator tour operator Jeremy Dufrene is the real deal.
Following the 39-year-old's wedding on Thursday, September 26, in Des Allemandes, La., she responded to a fan account that posted a video of the pair spending time together.
“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote in the comments section Wednesday, October 2.
The "Summertime Sadness" songstress, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, named the couple and asked them to “stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer.”
Despite the scary situation, she took a moment to gush over her new hubby.
“All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Del Rey wore a floor-length gown to the ceremony, where she was walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant. The Daily Mail reported the ceremony took place in the same bayou where the 49-year-old runs his tours.
Lana's mother, Patricia Ann Hill, her sister, Caroline Grant, and her brother, Charlie Hill-Grant, were all in attendance.
Del Rey and Dufrene have apparently known each other for a few years, as they previously took a picture in 2019. The duo were first seen together when they attended Karen Elson’s wedding at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
Dufrene's ex-fianceé, Kelli Welsh, said she was caught off guard by the quick nuptials.
“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” Welsh told Daily Mail on Saturday, September 28. “But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."
"I will say that he really does look happy with her," Welsh, who dated Dufrene in high school but found their way back to each other in 2011 after he divorced his first wife, said of the newlyweds. "And she does with him which is a good thing to see. It's not a fake happy. He truly is in love with her."
Ultimately, Welsh didn't seem too hurt by her ex moving on with the pop star.
"He has always been a giver so to have someone give to him, he deserves it," Welsh stated. "He is a very solid guy. I care about him deeply as a friend. His ability to love and care and protect people makes him so attractive."