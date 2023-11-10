Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Wanting Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer to Be Daddy Donald's Press Secretary If He Wins
Donald Trump Jr. was mocked for saying he wants conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to help his dad, Donald Trump, if he wins the 2024 race.
"She’s a bulldog, man, I will say that. She gets after it. I’d love to see her as press secretary just to watch D.C. just explode. There’s a couple of people that you could put in positions like that, you know,” Trump Jr. said during the Thursday, November 9, podcast.
Loomer has spread misinformation about mass shootings and COVID-19 and has been banned from multiple platforms for hate speech.
Of course, people were perplexed that Trump Jr. would say the comment to begin with. One person wrote, "This sounds like a solid start!" while another person added, "Good grief."
A third person stated, "This sounds EXCELLENT!!!!!!"
Trump Jr. also noted that he would like for Kash Patel and Mike Davis to have positions in his father's administrations.
"We talk about, like, you know, Mike Davis as attorney general, one of those guys. You almost have to. Just put them in as interim even just to send that shot across the bow of the swamp, you know? Like — you want to play…You want to play? And then you can get someone, you know, the guys that wouldn’t get affirmed or otherwise. But let like Mike Davis, you know, Kash Patel be like interim AGs," he said.
"Put Laura Loomer as press secretary for just a couple of days just to, you know, these losers in the — they’ll figure out exactly how easy their job is, you know, before that, so that’d be pretty funny," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. testified in his father's civil court trial in early November, but the businessman was less than pleased that his family has now been dragged into his mess.
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"ALSO, their Star Witness admitted on the stand that he LIED, a big story not covered by the press," he added, referring to former fixer Michael Cohen.
"Banks and Insurance Companies made money, not even a minor default, and there were NO VICTIMS," he continued. "Except for the people getting mugged and murdered on the sidewalks of New York while our Corrupt Attorney General sits on her a-- in Court all day watching the Trump family be abused by a Trump Hating Judge that said a Billion Dollar house is only worth $18,000,000 Million Dollars!!!"