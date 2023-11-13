Lea Michele Roasted for Posing With 'Tool' Aaron Rodgers at Jets Game: 'A Liar and a Cheat'
The duo of Lea Michele and Aaron Rodgers is both unexpected and unapproved by her fans.
The Glee star shared a few photos highlighting her appearance at the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, for Sunday Night Football on November 12.
"Thank you for having us @nyjets we had so much fun! Especially my dad your biggest fan! 🏈," Michele wrote in the caption of the post regarding her father, Marc Sarfati, who was likely left disappointed by the Jets four-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that evening.
Michele was born and raised in the Bronx until the age of four, so supporting New York sports teams seems to be a must for the 37-year-old, who eventually moved to New Jersey as a little kid and graduated from Tenafly High School in New Jersey — roughly 12 miles north of the Jets and Giants home field, MetLife stadium.
While the Funny Girl Broadway star’s post brought joy to most of her followers, some fans weren’t thrilled to see her posing with Rodgers due to his constant controversial remarks about vaccines, COVID-19 and the terrorist attacks that took place against the United States on September 11, 2001.
"Didn’t Aaron deny 9/11 and lie about his vaccination status so he could play?" one Instagram user curtly asked, as another added, "you look amazing but Rogers is a tool."
"Lea, let’s not support Aaron, OK?" a third person snubbed, while a fourth ridiculed, "why are you hanging out with those 9/11 deniers and anti-Vax people? So not a good look for you," and a fifth spewed: "Why lea? Aaron is a liar and a cheat."
Michele has been involved in her own fair share of scandals throughout her years in the spotlight — and has similarly yet to apologize for the uproar she caused.
In 2020, the award-winning actress was accused of exhibiting rude and snobby behavior toward costars on the beloved musical series Glee, and she continued to refuse to take accountability for her alleged actions when the feud resurfaced during an interview earlier this year, as OK! previously reported.
"I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," Michele stated in February. “I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back."
"At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel. And you have to put aside your feelings," she continued at the time. “The conversations that I’ve had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me."
Michele didn't want to "blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life. But you also can’t ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life."