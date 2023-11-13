Lea Michele Roasted for Posing With 'Tool' Aaron Rodgers at Jets Game: 'A Liar and a Cheat'

"Thank you for having us @nyjets we had so much fun! Especially my dad your biggest fan! 🏈," Michele wrote in the caption of the post regarding her father, Marc Sarfati, who was likely left disappointed by the Jets four-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that evening.

Michele was born and raised in the Bronx until the age of four, so supporting New York sports teams seems to be a must for the 37-year-old, who eventually moved to New Jersey as a little kid and graduated from Tenafly High School in New Jersey — roughly 12 miles north of the Jets and Giants home field, MetLife stadium.