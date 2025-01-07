'He Saved My Life': Leah Remini Mourns Former Scientologist and Costar Mike Rinder After Shocking Death
Leah Remini took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to eulogize her friend Mike Ridner after his shocking death.
Remini said it would be “impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my anchor, my trusted partner, and my closest confidant. The thought of moving forward without him feels unbearable.”
When Remini controversially departed the Church of Scientology, she explained that Rinder was “one of the first people” she was able to turn to, as he became a “lifeline” for her.
“Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter,” Remini boldly stated about her costar on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. “He stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable, giving me strength when I had none left. I owe him a debt I could never repay.” Remini is clearly going through the early stages of grief, as she sorrowfully shared she has yet to “come to terms with the reality” that she will not be able to “hear his voice anymore.”
“I am shattered in ways I never thought possible, overwhelmed by the weight of this loss,” Remini admitted. “I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home from being with him and his grieving family.”
Remini candidly spoke about Rinder’s life after leaving Scientology, calling him a “man transformed” who “worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of his past and beyond.”
In memorializing him, she make sure to touch on a big heartbreak Rinder suffered during his life — the lack of interaction with his children Taryn and Benjamin, who disconnected with Rinder “due to Scientology’s cruel policies after he courageously escaped its abuse.”
Asking followers to donate to Rinder’s son Jack’s college fund — which Remini notes was one of his last wishes — Remini wrapped with saying she will miss Rinder “every day” and that she just doesn’t “know how to do it without you.”
On January 5, it was confirmed that former Scientology bigwig-turned-whistleblower died at 69 years old.
Rinder’s wife, Christie, spoke out on Sunday, sharing she speaks for “so many” when saying the “sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.”
“Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us,” she added. “You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”