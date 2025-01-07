'He Saved My Life': Leah Remini Mourns Former Scientologist and Costar Mike Rinder After Shocking Death

When Remini controversially departed the Church of Scientology, she explained that Rinder was “one of the first people” she was able to turn to, as he became a “lifeline” for her.

“Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter,” Remini boldly stated about her costar on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. “He stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable, giving me strength when I had none left. I owe him a debt I could never repay.” Remini is clearly going through the early stages of grief, as she sorrowfully shared she has yet to “come to terms with the reality” that she will not be able to “hear his voice anymore.”