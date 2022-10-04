Cool, Calm & Collected! LeAnn Rimes Casually Heads To Hair Salon To Touch Up Her Blonde Locks

The album — which released on Friday, September 16 — and upcoming tour are some of the first musical accomplishments for the artist in years, so she's hoping this new chapter "will reignite her career," a source exclusively explained to OK!. "She's always thought there was plenty of time to climb back to the top, but she realizes that time is getting short!"

"She wants to get back to being known for her singing talent instead of the cheating scandal and feuding with [now-husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife] Brandi Glanville," confessed an additional insider.

The Holiday in Your Heart actress "hasn't had a hit song for years, and she believes this new record and tour is her last chance for a comeback," the source continued. "She hates to think her best days are behind her."

Daily Mail reported photos of LeAnn Rimes in Beverly Hills.