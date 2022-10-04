Cool, Calm & Collected! LeAnn Rimes Casually Heads To Hair Salon To Touch Up Her Blonde Locks
LeAnn Rimes felt fresh after touching up her blonde locks at Chez German hair salon in Beverly Hills.
On Wednesday, September 28, the 40-year-old singer kept things casual as she headed out for a day of self-pampering in a pair of ripped jeans and a basic gray tank top.
The "How Do I Live" vocalist strutted through the streets in a pair of white Golden Goose sneakers and accessorized with a pair of stylish shades to block her eyes from the bright California sun.
In the released photos, Rimes appeared to have her hands full as she juggled her olive green Hydro Flask, Gucci-covered cell phone and a shopping bag from the salon.
The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer's refreshed tresses aren't the only thing she's been attempting to maintain, as she recently debuted her new album, God's Work, in an attempt to give her career a lift of its own.
"God's Work is here!!!" stated the blonde beauty in an Instagram announcement. "I can’t believe after all this time, that I am typing those words."
Radio host Larry Flick commented on Rimes' social media post to express his support and applaud the singer's timeless talent.
"This album is beyond words. I’ve cried every time I’ve listened," he stated. "It’s beautiful and it’s waking something inside me. Love you."
The album — which released on Friday, September 16 — and upcoming tour are some of the first musical accomplishments for the artist in years, so she's hoping this new chapter "will reignite her career," a source exclusively explained to OK!. "She's always thought there was plenty of time to climb back to the top, but she realizes that time is getting short!"
"She wants to get back to being known for her singing talent instead of the cheating scandal and feuding with [now-husband Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife] Brandi Glanville," confessed an additional insider.
The Holiday in Your Heart actress "hasn't had a hit song for years, and she believes this new record and tour is her last chance for a comeback," the source continued. "She hates to think her best days are behind her."
