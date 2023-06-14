Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off Toned Body While on European Vacation With Family
All aboard! Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending some quality time with his family as they explored the Italian coast on a massive yacht.
On Monday, June 12, the Hollywood icon was joined by his niece Normandie, father George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar as they cruised along the Mediterranean Sea.
The Oscar winner showed off his sculped body as he strutted around the boat shirtless in only bright blue swim trunks and a gold chain.
Both the star and his teenage niece were seen jumping into the cold ocean off the stern of the boat before they began their trip to Capri. There, the foursome toured the Blue Grotto sea caves, with The Great Gatsby alum disguising himself in a mask and gray baseball cap.
The 48-year-old has spent the last few weeks enjoying Europe after attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. Following the festival, he attended billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia, Italy.
Just last week, DiCaprio was spotted bringing on some famous friends onto the yacht — though before he chartered the vessel, he spent some time in London.
As OK! previously reported, on June 6, the Titanic actor was seen having dinner in the English city along with his father, stepmother and possibly his former flame Gigi Hadid.
That night, DiCaprio was seen helping his father out of a vehicle in a covert all-black ensemble as they entered the Chiltern Firehouse. Just a few minutes later, the supermodel was caught entering the restaurant in a black pant suit and matching black sunglasses.
Though it is not confirmed the group connected inside the establishment, the timing did not seem to be coincidence due to the duo's past.
DiCaprio and Hadid were first romantically connected in September. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy," an insider spilled at the time.
Another source shared, "Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other," adding, "they are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."
However, an insider revealed in February that the couple had called it quits.
"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom," the source said.
"It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled," they added.
