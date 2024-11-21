Liam Payne's Eerie 2010 Tweet About His Funeral Resurfaces After Singer Is Laid to Rest to England

“If I died would you come to ma funeral…?” the singer, who was 31 at the time of his death, wrote on Twitter, now known as X, on December 31, 2010.

Following Wednesday's service in England, which his former bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — attended, fans replied to his morbid question.

"They did," one person wrote, referring to his bandmates, while another said, "They would, they went."