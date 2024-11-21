Liam Payne's Eerie 2010 Tweet About His Funeral Resurfaces After Singer Is Laid to Rest to England
Did Liam Payne predict his demise?
The One Direction star, who fell off his balcony in Argentina on October 16, was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20, as his eerie 2010 tweet about his funeral went viral.
“If I died would you come to ma funeral…?” the singer, who was 31 at the time of his death, wrote on Twitter, now known as X, on December 31, 2010.
Following Wednesday's service in England, which his former bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — attended, fans replied to his morbid question.
"They did," one person wrote, referring to his bandmates, while another said, "They would, they went."
“They all made it to the funeral….May Liam payne Rest in peace as fellow one Direction members show up at his funeral to pay last respect [sic]," a third person added, while a fourth said: "The tragic reunion i didn’t expect to happen in your funeral, Liam. you will be missed. rest in love.”
This was the first time the boys have reunited in quite some time, as they took a break when Malik left the group, which was formed while competing on The X Factor, in 2015.
Simon Cowell, James Corden and Payne's family were also in attendance.
As OK! previously reported, Payne fell from his third-story hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which caused him to suffer a cranial fracture as well as internal and external bleeding.
An autopsy was later completed, showing the star had crack, cocaine and a substance known as "pink cocaine" in his system.
After Payne's body was flown back to the U.K., three people — an alleged drug deal and a hotel employee — were charged in connection to his death.
Braian Nahuel Paiz, who worked at the hotel, is eager to help police figure out what happened the night of Payne's tragic death.
"I want to contribute everything: my phone, everything to the investigation," he said in an interview. "I have nothing that can harm me. … The other thing is to contribute what I saw personally and what I experienced firsthand."
Paiz added that he hasn't testified yet, but he hopes "justice [will] be served."
Paiz admitted to hanging out with Payne at his hotel but insisted that he "did not supply" him with any drugs.
"We met up with Liam, [it was] chill. We met, we listened to some music. He asked me what kind of music I liked, hip hop or dance. I told him dance," the former hotel employee alleged. "The person who was there before [me], I suppose, left him the box of soap and everything [that smuggled the drugs up to his room]."
When one person came to the hotel room later on, Paiz said Payne told him to leave.
"I don’t know what was going on, what was that," he added. "I realized, because I had my back turned and he turned around, what was going on. I turned around, got up, opened the door and there was no one."
Paiz later learned about Payne's fall.
"It was really bad. I got really sad, really bad at work," he revealed. "It took everything from me."