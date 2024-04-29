'Liberated' Meg Ryan Is Done 'Trying to Make Everyone Happy' at 62 Years Old
Meg Ryan is fully embracing the aging process.
The Sleepless in Seattle actress, 62, opened up in a recent interview about becoming more comfortable in her skin later in life and how she finally stopped being a people-pleaser.
"I appreciate my years, I say that seriously," Ryan explained. "I appreciate my age. For me, now, it is more important to say clearly what you think rather than pleasing others and trying to make everyone happy."
"I feel almost liberated because I have said certain things and made observations about love and relationships. And for trying to be honest. I can finally look back and be in the present at the same time," the When Harry Met Sally star added.
Ryan has had her fair share of life experiences. From February 1991 to July 2001, she was married to Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares her son, Jack Quaid, 32. Following their divorce, the blonde beauty went on to romance Russell Crowe for a brief period of time. In 2006, Ryan adopted her daughter, Daisy True.
The Wildside alum began dating John Mellencamp in 2010, but they split in 2014. The former duo reconciled in 2017 and got engaged the following year, however, by 2019, the two called off their relationship once again.
Ryan has maintained a very private life, mostly staying away from the glare of the spotlight. "I needed other experiences, to meet people outside the film industry," she revealed of putting acting on the back-burner. "For this reason, I moved to New York, I raised my daughter Daisy, and then on I started traveling, especially to distant countries."
"When you are up to your neck in the 'bubble of fame' you cannot suddenly free yourself from it, you always remain somehow lost in the labyrinth of notoriety," the A-lister explained. "But you know what? I'd had enough, I'm happy to have made that choice and moved away from that world: I became a better and more interesting human being."
Ryan recently spoke out about how the pressures from society have impacted the way people approach the aging process.
"Our culture is so obsessed with youth," she said in 2023 interview. "As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, 'Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.'"
iO Donna conducted the interview with Ryan.