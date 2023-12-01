OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meg Ryan
OK LogoNEWS

Meg Ryan 'Loves Her Age' Despite Youth-Obsessed Culture: It's 'Not That Terrifying'

meg ryan loves her age not that terrifyingpp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 30 2023, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meg Ryan is happy just the way she is!

The You've Got Mail actress, who just turned 62 years old on November 19, admitted in a recent interview that she doesn't pay attention to comments on her looks now that she's in her sixties.

Article continues below advertisement
meg ryan loves her age
Source: mega

Meg Ryan is 62 years old.

"Our culture is so obsessed with youth," she told an outlet. "As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, 'Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.'"

"There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be," she continued. "With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want."

Article continues below advertisement
meg ryan loves her age not that terrifying
Source: mega

Ryan claimed she loves her age, despite occasionally receiving negative comments about her looks.

Although Ryan has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors and has been called "unrecognizable" in the past, the When Harry Met Sally star "can't pay attention to it."

"I just can’t. It’s not worth it," she added. "Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid."

Article continues below advertisement
meg ryan loves her age not that terrifying
Source: mega

Ryan in 2010.

MORE ON:
Meg Ryan

This comes as Ryan makes her Hollywood comeback with her newest flick, What Happens Later, after taking an extended break from the limelight. While she was one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood in the '90s, a source previously spilled she "enjoyed her time away from Hollywood and was happy to not have to deal with all the BS that comes with being famous."

“It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me," Ryan confessed in a separate interview.

Article continues below advertisement
megryan
Source: mega

Ryan took a step back from Hollywood for a number of years before making her comeback.

As for why she left Tinseltown for a quieter life with her kids — Jack Quaid, 31, and adopted daughter Daisy True, 19 — she explained in a 2015 interview that she simply felt "burned out."

"I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she noted. "I felt like I was behind a window looking at my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Ryan spoke with Glamour on her feelings about aging.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.