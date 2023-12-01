Meg Ryan 'Loves Her Age' Despite Youth-Obsessed Culture: It's 'Not That Terrifying'
Meg Ryan is happy just the way she is!
The You've Got Mail actress, who just turned 62 years old on November 19, admitted in a recent interview that she doesn't pay attention to comments on her looks now that she's in her sixties.
"Our culture is so obsessed with youth," she told an outlet. "As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, 'Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.'"
"There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be," she continued. "With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want."
Although Ryan has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors and has been called "unrecognizable" in the past, the When Harry Met Sally star "can't pay attention to it."
"I just can’t. It’s not worth it," she added. "Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid."
This comes as Ryan makes her Hollywood comeback with her newest flick, What Happens Later, after taking an extended break from the limelight. While she was one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood in the '90s, a source previously spilled she "enjoyed her time away from Hollywood and was happy to not have to deal with all the BS that comes with being famous."
“It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me," Ryan confessed in a separate interview.
As for why she left Tinseltown for a quieter life with her kids — Jack Quaid, 31, and adopted daughter Daisy True, 19 — she explained in a 2015 interview that she simply felt "burned out."
"I didn't feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," she noted. "I felt like I was behind a window looking at my life."
Ryan spoke with Glamour on her feelings about aging.