Lilly Singh Says She's in Her 'Feelings' Days After She Was Mocked for 'Awkward' Jane Fonda Interview

Photo of Lilly Singh and Jane Fonda
Source: MEGA

Lilly Singh interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Lilly Singh made a cryptic post about her emotions less than a week after she was called out for her interview with Jane Fonda at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Tuesday, February 25, the 36-year-old television host took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself with her hand in her hair as she slowly opened her eyes and gave the camera a blank look.

lilly singh in her feelings days after awkward jane fonda interview
Source: @lilly/instagram

Lilly Singh shared a video to Instagram on February 25.

"In my feelings...but at least it's sunny," she captioned the short clip.

Although the context for Singh's social media update is unknown, this comes only a few days after she faced backlash for some of the things she said to the Grace & Frankie star on the red carpet.

lilly singh in her feelings days after awkward jane fonda interview
Source: NETFLIX

Lilly Singh's interview with Jane Fonda was slammed on social media.

Fonda appeared disinterested as Singh enthusiastically flooded her with queries on her life and career.

At one point, Singh asked her what she does in her free time on set and made a joke about Fonda's alleged behavior behind the scenes, to which the 87-year-old chimed in, "Those were your words, not mine."

lilly singh in her feelings days after awkward jane fonda interview
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda was given the SAG Life Achievement Award.

As the clip made rounds on X, formerly called Twitter, viewers slammed Singh's interview style.

"Was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE when Jane Fonda was being interviewed by Lilly Singh on the SAG red carpet just now?" asked one social media user. "It was so awkward and difficult to watch, Jane looked like she wanted to be anywhere else."

"I don’t know who this woman is but she is literally so cringe and overzealous plz get someone else @netflix," a second X user penned, as another added, "Jane Fonda is not vibing with Lilly Singh."

jane fonda lilly singh awkward interview sag awards
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda said she would not be retiring just yet during her SAG Awards speech.

Despite the slight interview hiccup, Fonda appeared to have a good evening at the upscale event. Later that night, she even declared she wasn't retiring anytime soon after she was given the SAG Life Achievement Award.

"Your enthusiasm makes it seem, I don't know, less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'go girl, kick a--,' which is good because I'm not done," Fonda said after she was introduced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "I have had a really weird career. Totally unstrategic. I retired for 15 years and then I came back at 65, which is not usual, and then I made one of my most successful movies in my 80s and probably in my 90s I'll be doing my own stunts and an action movie."

"It's okay to be a late bloomer as long as you don't miss the flower show," she continued. "I'm a late bloomer, and this is the flower show."

