Lilly Singh Says She's in Her 'Feelings' Days After She Was Mocked for 'Awkward' Jane Fonda Interview

Despite the slight interview hiccup, Fonda appeared to have a good evening at the upscale event. Later that night, she even declared she wasn't retiring anytime soon after she was given the SAG Life Achievement Award.

"Your enthusiasm makes it seem, I don't know, less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'go girl, kick a--,' which is good because I'm not done," Fonda said after she was introduced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "I have had a really weird career. Totally unstrategic. I retired for 15 years and then I came back at 65, which is not usual, and then I made one of my most successful movies in my 80s and probably in my 90s I'll be doing my own stunts and an action movie."

"It's okay to be a late bloomer as long as you don't miss the flower show," she continued. "I'm a late bloomer, and this is the flower show."