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Lindsey Graham's Alleged Male Escort Says Senator Became Frustrated When He Told Him 'God Thinks It's OK for You to Be Gay'

Image of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham allegedly paid male escorts for intimacy.

Oct. 23 2026, Updated 3:13 p.m. ET

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In the new documentary Closetocracy, an individual named Kelvin alleged that late Sen. Lindsey Graham became frustrated and looked at him in disbelief after Kelvin told him, "I just want you to know that God thinks it's okay for you to be g--.”

According to Kelvin, he shared his personal philosophy with Graham after their encounter, to which Graham allegedly responded by looking at him and asking, "Why are you talking to me like an adult?”

The 33-minute film features accounts from multiple individuals alleging past sexual encounters with Graham — who passed away in July — and touches on criticisms surrounding his public legislative record on LGBTQ+ issues.

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Lindsey Graham Accused of Sleeping With 17-Year-Old Man

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Image of A New documentary features testimony from male escorts alelgedly hired by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Source: MEGA

A new documentary features testimony from male escorts allegedly hired by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Produced by Swamp Watch Studios and Tystnaden Films, with the progressive network The Young Turks serving as the exclusive distribution partner, the documentary features explosive testimony from Kelvin, who states that the alleged encounter with Graham took place in July 2001 at a property in Arizona when he was 17.

According to Kelvin's account, he initially told the lawmaker he was 18 because he was a vulnerable teenager who needed the money.

However, he claims that Graham suspected he was a minor after looking closely at his face, repeatedly challenged his age and demanded identification.

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Image of Graham was reportedly skeptical that his escort was of legal age.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham was reportedly skeptical that his escort was of legal age.

Kelvin alleges that Graham ultimately proceeded with sexual activity despite expressing concern that Kelvin was 17.

The film also includes detailed accounts from two additional male escorts who outline separate alleged encounters with Graham, who was known for his vehement public legislative opposition to LGBTQ+ rights over his 30-year Senate career.

After Graham died of an aortic dissection in July, his sister, Darline Graham, was appointed to fill his vacated South Carolina Senate seat.

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Lindsey Graham Spent His Career Voting Against LGBTQ+ Issues

Image of Graham spent much of his career voting against LGBTQ issues and protections.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham spent much of his career voting against LGBTQ+ issues and protections.

In a clip from the documentary, an investigative reporter approached her to ask about long-running rumors about her late brother and male escorts. She directly shut down the query, stating, "I'm not even gonna entertain that question.”

The senator co-sponsored the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in 1996, backed proposed U.S. constitutional amendments to ban same-s-- marriage in 2004 and 2006, and voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. He frequently compared marriage equality to polygamy.

He voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) in 2013 and strongly opposed the Equality Act, vowing to "talk until I fell over" via filibuster to prevent federal LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections from passing.

He voted against the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and opposed the rights of same-s-- couples to adopt children.

'We've Known This for Years'

Image of DC insiders said Graham's sexuality was the 'worst kept secret.'
Source: MEGA

D.C. insiders claimed Lindsey Graham's sexuality was the 'worst kept secret.'

The film also notes that Graham backed the FOSTA-SESTA legislative package. Participants in the documentary explicitly criticized this, noting the laws pushed vulnerable s-- workers into more dangerous environments while Graham allegedly utilized their services in private.

Despite being hyped by The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur as a massive bombshell involving a national security issue, political commentators and influencers from both sides of the political spectrum largely dismissed the film. Many reacted with a collective "this is all you got?", arguing that rumors surrounding Graham’s sexuality had been public knowledge for years (notably under the internet moniker "Lady G").

Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesperson, publicly minimized the political fallout, writing on X, "This isn't an October surprise; we've known this for years" and predicting that trying to weaponize the film against Graham's sister would backfire because "no one cares."

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