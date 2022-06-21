"I don't have anything truly figured out. I pray for the day that I can wake up + everything feels light + ok again," Lindsie, 32, admitted, noting that "Until then, I focus on things I can control. My relationship with God, my son, my girlfriends, work."

She concluded: "It's hard to not listen to noise, but when you walk in your truth, it's not quite as loud."

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY SPEAK OUT AFTER FRAUD CONVICTION & SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACCUSATIONS

The reality star's candid response comes after her estranged parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted on June 7 of tax evasion and bank fraud, with them currently facing up to 30 years behind bars.