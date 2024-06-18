After calling Judge Merchan a "corrupt" person who wants to put him behind bars, he told the crowd: "But that’s what I’m trying to— I’m trying to edit this very quickly in front of you, because if I mention the wrong word, they’ll come out here and they’ll take me out to the jail someplace, because that’s the way it is with this judge. He wants to show how tough he is."

In the meantime, the embattled politician — who is the first former U.S. president to ever be found guilty of a felony — has also been lobbying for full presidential immunity from potential crimes committed while in office.