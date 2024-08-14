'Love Island U.K.' Split Shocker: Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Break Up After 5 Years Together
Love Island fans' favorite couple is no longer!
On Wednesday, August 14, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury — who share daughter Bambi, 1 — revealed they have called off their engagement.
In her Instagram message, Hague began, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."
The mother-of-one, who met Fury on Season 5 of Love Island U.K., continued: "I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."
"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always my priority," Hague said of Bambi, whom the former lovebirds welcomed on January 23, 2023.
The reality TV alum concluded: "I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right."
In addition to Hague's remarks, Fury shared his own statement on social media.
"I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The last five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority," the professional boxer shared.
"Please respect our privacy and our families [sic] privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time," he finished.
The pair's shocking split came just weeks after the British TV stars seemed deeply in love, as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement.
Hague commemorated the sweet moment in an Instagram post, which she captioned, "One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him🤍."
Now that news of their breakup has become public, fans went back to the upload to mourn their romance.
"Omg and now you’ve split 😭," one person penned, while another added, "And it’s over just like that."
Some fans assumed Fury may have been the one to mess up the romance, with one writing, "Oh he deffo did something 😭," as one more individual pointed out, "This was a month ago. Something ain’t adding up."