Madeleine McCann Mystery: Woman Claiming to Be Missing Girl Says She Has 'No Medical Records' Before 2009 After DNA Test

Photo of Julia Wandelt; picture of Madeleine McCann.
Source: MEGA

Julia Wandelt is a Polish woman claiming to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann.

By:

Feb. 18 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

A Polish woman claiming to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann has revealed another suspicious update after releasing her bombshell DNA test results to the public via Instagram.

On Monday, February 17, Julia Wandelt — who has also identified herself as Julia Wendell or Julia Faustyna — shared screenshots of alleged documents proving there are "no medical records" filed under her name before April 2009.

madeleine mccann woman claiming missing girl no medical records dna
Source: @immadeleinemccann/instagram

Julia Wandelt shared her alleged DNA results online, claiming a connection was discovered between her and Gerry McCann.

The Instagram post included several different apparent search engines of medical history, with the first slide stating: "No medical records before 1 April 2009 (when I was almost 8 years old)."

"No medical records before 7 December 2009 (when I was 8 years old)," the second slide claimed, as the third said, "no medical records before December 2010 (when I was 9 years old)."

madeleine mccann woman claiming missing girl no medical records dna
Source: METRO POLICE; RADAR ONLINE

Madeleine McCann's parents have refused to participate in any DNA testing with Julia Wandelt.

"No medical records before 31 January 2011 (when I was 10 years old)," text on the fourth slide revealed, as a final screenshot showed: "No medical records before 2012 (when I was 11 years old)."

McCann was 3 years old when she vanished from a villa in Portugal in May 2007 during her family's vacation. The toddler was days away from her 4th birthday.

madeleine mccann woman claiming missing girl no medical records dna
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Julia Wandelt says she has no medical records dated earlier than 2009.

While Wandelt's alleged timeline of her age and medical history would make her older than McCann, there could be an explanation if she was actually abducted and had her identity altered.

The latest update comes after Wandelt shockingly released her alleged DNA test results online, which claimed she had a "biological connection" to Gerry McCann, Madeleine's father.

"DNA results were analyzed and interpreted by a highly respected and recognized world expert Dr. Monte Miller. PhD, Biochemistry obtained at Loma Linda University and B.Sc., Biochemistry, obtained at University of California at Riverside. Dr. Miller has over 23 years of DNA laboratory experience and over 16 years of forensic lab and consulting experience," a statement included in one of Julia's Instagram posts read.

"The simple answer is that the suspect is not the source of the DNA on the evidence, because their DNA is not fully established EVERYWHERE. However, they do match fairly well, more than I would expect at random, and a specific pattern emerges that look like an almost certain family connection. I would look for a parent, child, or sibling," the analysis alleged.

madeleine mccann woman claiming missing girl no medical records dna
Source: mega

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007.

The woman insisted her "actual DNA results show that I am part British, part Irish," claiming genetic evidence "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father."

While a more specific analysis could be conducted with the help of DNA from Madeleine's father, the missing girl's parents have refused to participate in any testing.

"Despite indicators she is related to Gerry McCann, neither he nor Kate will take a DNA test," Julia's media representative Surjit Singh Clair explained. "Police have denied organizing a DNA test after hearing Julia was Polish on the BBC, but even if she was just 'a random Polish person,' how can they possibly explain her DNA being linked to the crime scene? They have spent £20 million on this investigation and now won't spend £60 on a DNA test, even though she offered to pay for it."

