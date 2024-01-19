Malia Obama Shows Off Her Luscious Locks While Making Her First Ever Red Carpet Appearance at the Sundance Film Festival
Malia Obama stepped into the spotlight on her own for the first time!
On Thursday, January 18, the former First Daughter, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new short film The Heart during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Obama glowed as she posed in a grey coat and matching scarf and let her luscious locks down while strolling past photographers for the launch of the project she wrote and directed.
"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," she said about the movie in a recent video. "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."
After spending years in the shadow of her parents, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the college graduate has continued to make a name for herself in the film industry and has collaborated with major named in the business.
"She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard," Donald Glover said about hiring Obama to work on his show. "I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."
The creative's dad when praised her work on the Amazon Prime series Swarm. "I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta," he explained during a podcast appearance of Glover's other big project. "And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I've got to watch it."
When asked about the dark themes of the series Malia helped to write, he explained, "Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing ... That's the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that's OK."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When it comes to Michelle's take on watching her little girl find her footing in life, she couldn't be more proud.
"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief. That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'OK, I think I didn't mess them up,'" she noted in a recent interview.
Just Jared obtained the photos of Obama at the Sundance Film Festival.