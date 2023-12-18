Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ex-Husband Files Lawsuit Against Mama June for Custody of His Stepdaughter Kaitlyn, 11: Report
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael, sued Mama June Shannon for custody of her late daughter's eldest child, Kaitlyn.
The 11-year-old went to live with her grandmother after Anna's tragic passing earlier this month. It's been reported that June planned to file for legal guardianship of her.
Michael and Anna — who share 8-year-old daughter Kylee — divorced in 2017, but according to his court documents, he's "fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role" in Kaitlyn's life since their split.
He alleged he's not only paying for her schooling, but he's "engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child," which was "fostered and supported" by Anna, noting his visitation schedule with Kylee included Kaitlyn as well.
"Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child and accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation," the legal filing continued.
Michael also explained that Anna had been primarily raised by her maternal grandmother from 8 years old and "only returned to the home of June Shannon when she was 17."
"Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her," the papers added. "Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent."
"Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was eight months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna," the lawsuit read. "Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."
As OK! previously reported, Anna died from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on Saturday night, December 9. Her youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, penned a touching tribute to the 29-year-old the day after her death.
"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the 18-year-old wrote. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is."
"I'm so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," she continued. "And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"
