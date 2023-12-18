Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ex-Husband Files Lawsuit Against Mama June for Custody of His Stepdaughter Kaitlyn, 11: Report

"Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her," the papers added. "Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent."

"Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was eight months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna," the lawsuit read. "Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!