Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Admits Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle 'Hit Harder Than We Ever Imagined' in 'Family Crisis' Sneak Peek

Source: wetv; @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jan. 4 2024, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's heartbreaking cancer journey will be documented in the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

In a sneak peek for the February premiere, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon admitted the family "all came together" after her older sisters diagnosis, but it was still "hitting harder than we ever imagined".

lauryn pumpkin efird admits anna cancer battle hit hard sneak peek
Source: @officialmamajune/tiktok

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's cancer battle will be documented in the new season of 'Mama June: Family Crisis'.

Later in the clip, Pumpkin revealed to her husband, Josh Efird — they share kids Ella, Bentley and twins Stella and Sylus — that Anna's doctor "straight up told her she needed to get her affairs in order."

Mama June Shannon also got emotional in a confessional, painfully sharing, "I can't say if my daughter's gonna be here in five years, because I don't know," as she wiped away tears from her eyes.

anna chickadee cardwells ex files lawsuit mama june custody kaitlyn
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna passed away on December 9, 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023. After fighting the illness for nearly one year, the 29-year-old reality star died on December 9, 2023, surrounded by her closest family members.

Mama June confirmed her death on social media the next day.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," Mama June wrote. "She passed away with her family around her."

lauryn pumpkin efird admits anna cancer battle hit hard sneak peek
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna left behind her husband, Eldridge, and her daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

MORE ON:
Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon

Anna left behind her two daughters — Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8 — as well as her husband, Eldridge Toney, who she married in March 2023, weeks after receiving her diagnosis.

Eldridge later revealed he'd been holding Anna's hand as she took her last breath.

"Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening," he said in a recent interview. "I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK."

anna cardwell
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna's husband, Eldridge, was holding her hand when she passed away.

"The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes," he continued. "Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls."

Source: OK!

Watch the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis on Friday, February 9, on weTV.

ET reported the sneak peek.

