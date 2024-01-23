Mama June Shannon Ignored 'Lumps' She Found on Her Back and Chest During Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle
Mama June Shannon admitted she didn't immediately seek help after finding mysterious "lumps" on her body while caring for her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell throughout her terminal cancer battle.
During a recent livestream on social media, the reality star appeared with her husband, Justin Stroud, to share she's also been suffering from severe breathing issues aside from finding the lumps.
"I want to know what is going on with my chest, because I can’t breathe, there is a lump in my back," she told viewers. "There is a lump in the top part of my chest."
She did clarify she planned to have a mammogram done, but expressed her fears for what it could be since one of the lumps is on the same side as her heart.
"I don’t have heart issues, I had an EKG and a heart scan done," she said. "I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know if it’s something to do with the implant on that side, I don’t know if it has something to do with the lymphedema that I have on that side."
"It is affecting my everyday life. It was affecting my life even when Anna was alive. I put myself aside," she explained. "When my health issues really started getting bad with this, Anna was still alive and Anna would tell me to go get tested."
"I was so wrapped in taking care of Anna, and spending time with Anna that I had, that I put myself to the side," she repeated. "It’s just got worse and now it’s got to the point where it’s an everyday… walking through Walmart, it does get me out of breath. I’ve been 250lbs for over three years."
June noted that even talking to fans on the live video and "having to breathe" at the same time "is hard."
As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed in early 2023 with stage four adrenal carcinoma. She passed away that December after fighting the horrible disease for nearly one year.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," June wrote at the time. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
Anna left behind daughters Kylee, 8, who now lives with her biological father, Michael Cardwell, and Kaitlyn, 11.
Mama June is currently fighting for permanent custody of the 11-year-old, claiming it had been one of Anna's final wishes for Kaitlynn to live with her.
