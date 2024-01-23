Mama June Shannon Ignored 'Lumps' She Found on Her Back and Chest During Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle

As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed in early 2023 with stage four adrenal carcinoma. She passed away that December after fighting the horrible disease for nearly one year.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," June wrote at the time. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

