Mama June's Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Final Hours Were Caught on Camera Amid Fatal Cancer Battle

"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the 18-year-old added. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her two babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Alana continued: "I'm so glad that you waited till I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."