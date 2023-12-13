Mama June's Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Final Hours Were Caught on Camera Amid Fatal Cancer Battle
Mama June’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s final hours will be shown on Mama June: Family Crisis with the approval of the late 29-year-old.
According to a source, the last three weeks of the mother-of-two’s life were caught on camera and will be aired to the world. The footage documented the famous sister's battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer before her death on Saturday, December 9.
The insider explained Anna was happy to have her weeks in hospice filmed, as she wanted to help viewers understand the experiences of cancer patients.
The reality TV star’s death, however, was not captured, nor will her funeral be filmed for the show.
As OK! previously reported, Mama June revealed via an Instagram post on Sunday, December 10, that Anna passed.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months. she passed away with her family around her like she won’t [sic] and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” the mother-of-four wrote alongside a family photo.
Anna’s sister Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, also paid tribute to the mother-of-two on Sunday.
"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," she began.
"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the 18-year-old added. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her two babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."
Alana continued: "I'm so glad that you waited till I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."
"And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you, Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one, Anna, but I know you're in a better place now and pain-free forever!" she concluded.
On Monday, December 11, Mama June expressed her grief once again in a heartbreaking TikTok.
She began by admitting she's feeling "so emotionally and mentally mindf----- right now."
"It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet," she noted. "The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at."
She also revealed Anna’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 13, telling followers, "At [the] White Columns funeral home in Gordon, Georgia, we are allowing y’all to come from 2 to 3 o’clock for visitation."
TMZ reported on the filming of Anna's last hours.