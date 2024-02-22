Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Urged Late Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell to Take Cancer Battle More Seriously Prior to Death
Mama June Shannon's daughters didn’t seem to agree on the way her eldest child, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, was handling her health prior to the 29-year-old's devastating death in December 2023.
Cardwell's difficult cancer battle is playing out during the latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis.
In a teaser for the Friday, February 23, episode of the reality show, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 24, was filmed visiting her mom's home, where her older sister moved in with her husband and two young daughters in the final weeks leading up to her death, as reported by a news publication.
Upon arrival, Efird presented Cardwell with some lasagna she brought for her, though the late reality star said she was "feeling a little nauseous," which meant the "chemo’s working."
"They say I don’t really have any more spots on my lungs. My kidney is a little swollen," Cardwell explained during the episode, which was filmed prior to her passing. "The tumor on my kidneys has grown a little bit, but they said that could be cause it’s dying."
Shannon informed Efird about information doctors advised Cardwell, as they told her to "pay attention to her body and how she’s feeling," while the cancer patient confessed she needed to "eat more greens and fruits," as well as cut back on her sugar intake.
At first, Efird told her sister to take it easy and allow herself to "indulge" every once in a while, however, she wasn’t too pleased with Cardwell’s response after their mother told her to do whatever she needed to in order to stay alive and watch her children grow up.
Cardwell expressed: "I’ll be all right. We're all just going with the flow. That’s what we’re doing. We just going with the flow. We’re dealing with the cards we have been dealt with."
- Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Admits Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle 'Hit Harder Than We Ever Imagined' in 'Family Crisis' Sneak Peek
- 'It's Gotten Worse': Mama June and Family Going on 'One Last Trip' With Anna Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
- Mama June Shannon Says 'We Don't Know What the End Game' Is With Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare & Aggressive' Cancer
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Shannon seemed supportive of Cardwell's perspective after urging her to fight as hard as possible, Efird begged her older sibling to take her cancer battle more seriously.
"We need to know all these things, you know what I’m saying," Efird said, noting she "didn’t like" how the doctors seemed to lack having a "plan" and hadn’t provided Cardwell’s family with enough information on what they should be doing or preparing for.
"There’s a lot of other stuff besides the cancer stuff that needs to be in order that’s not in order at all," she added.
Shannon admitted she did ask the doctors for a more clear description of Cardwell’s situation, but they wanted "to see what happens."
"I get it. Like, they’re doctors. But I don’t understand it either," the matriarch mentioned, as Cardwell decided she had a "headache" because of her sister and mom and removed herself from the conversation.
In Touch obtained a preview of the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, which airs on WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.