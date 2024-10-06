Mariah Carey Is 'Having to Cut Back' From Her Lavish Lifestyle Amid Financial Woes: Source

This comes nearly one year after Carey's split from ex Bryan Tanaka following their seven-year romance.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer met Tanaka in 2006 when he worked as a backup dancer on her tour. The two were first romantically linked in 2016 and were often photographed going on dates and lavish vacations together throughout their relationship.

