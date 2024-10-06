or
Mariah Carey Is 'Having to Cut Back' From Her Lavish Lifestyle Amid Financial Woes: Source

Photo of Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey is reportedly millions of dollars in debt.

Oct. 6 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey reportedly used to shell out up to $1 million per month on luxuries like designer clothes, shoes and pricey gifts, but according to a source, she's cutting back on the extras as the bills pile up.

mariah careys tragic family life everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey is single after a 7-year relationship with Bryan Tanaka.

"It added up and she can’t do it anymore. She’s millions in debt," the source dished to an outlet. "Mariah’s having to cut back on everything and rethink all her outgoings."

The source revealed the pop star's newfound caution when it comes to her spending even has her second-guessing her dating life.

mariah careys tragic family life everything to know
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Mariah Carey has spent a lot of money 'living the high life' with men she dated in the past.

"She’s considering whether it’s a better idea to latch onto someone with his own financial stability rather than a boy toy who, let’s face it, would only be a grifter," the source continued. "In the past she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals and five-star hotels and limo service."

"The reality is these guys cost Mariah a lot of money living the high life and basically, they had everything she had, but it was double everything," the source concluded.

Mariah Carey

mariah carey leaning on nick cannon bryan tanaka split
Source: MEGA

Bryan Tanaka confirmed their split in December 2023.

This comes nearly one year after Carey's split from ex Bryan Tanaka following their seven-year romance.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer met Tanaka in 2006 when he worked as a backup dancer on her tour. The two were first romantically linked in 2016 and were often photographed going on dates and lavish vacations together throughout their relationship.

mariah carey leaning on nick cannon bryan tanaka split
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey shares two children with ex Nick Cannon.

However, in December 2023, following months of rumors that they were on the rocks, Tanaka confirmed their split.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he wrote via Instagram. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Carey has not publicly dated anyone since her breakup from Tanaka.

The source spoke with Life & Style about Carey's alleged financial problems. The New York Post reported she spent $1 million per month.

