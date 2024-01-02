Mariah Carey Shows Off the 'Bad Side' of Her Face in Playful New Year's Snapshot
Mariah Carey teased fans with a rare snapshot of the left side of her face on New Year's Day.
"New year, new beginnings," she captioned the picture of her smiling into the distance as she held a star-shaped balloon. "Taking a picture from my 'bad side'!"
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer dazzled in a sparkling, silver gown with her curly hair pulled back and draped over her shoulder in loose waves.
Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise for the 54-year-old. One follower penned, "Mariah Carey could NEVER have a 'bad side!'" while another added, "Every side is the good side dahhhhling."
"One thing about Mariah is she still look the same since her first album cover," a third quipped.
Carey's left side of her face being her "bad side" has been an inside joke between the diva and her fans for years. She elaborated on her anxiety over being photographed from that angle in an episode of Mariah's World which aired in 2016, revealing that when she was only 19 years old, a photographer practically forbade her from ever being photographed from the left.
"This is your good side," she recalled the photographer telling her as a teenager. "Only let people photograph you from your good side. Ever."
Fortunately, Carey began to embrace that side of her face around the time that she married Nick Cannon, confessing she no longer felt she had to be shot from one side or the other.
"I really had specific things that someone told me when I was 19 starting in the business and I listened to them," she said in a 2009 interview with The Associated Press. "I don’t care anymore. Sometimes I like that left side — and Nick likes that side better anyway."
In 2018, the mother-of-two — who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Cannon — took to Instagram to share a '90s throwback snap of herself on stage. A young Carey rocked a black, sequined mini dress as she smirked at the camera while posing with her hand on her hip.
"A picture of my bad side I kind of like! (Quite the rarity! 😂)" she wrote next to the photo at the time.
"Queen of having a beautiful 'bad' side," one fan replied, and a second pointed out, "Your bad side looks good girl !!💜"