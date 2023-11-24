'Queen of Greens': Mariah Carey Gets Dolled Up to Cook Her Thanksgiving Meal Alongside Daughter Monroe
Mariah Carey is continuing to prove her domesticity!
The music icon, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 23, to show fans what she was cooking for her Thanksgiving dinner — all while looking completely glammed up!
"The Making of Anointed Greens! #thanksgiving," Carey — who was decked out in dark sunglasses and a chic all-black ensemble — captioned the video of herself preparing a dish with her daughter, Monroe Cannon, 12.
"She mops, she cooks, she did 500 hours of beauty school. Queen of Everything!" one admirer wrote below the video of the "Obsessed" singer.
"Queen of greens 😍😍😍😍," a second fan said of Carey making the healthy holiday dish for her family.
"Mariah Carey making greens is def something I’d never thought I’d see in this lifetime. 😂😂😂," another penned.
The Queen of Christmas has been putting her household skills on display lately — in fact, as OK! previously reported, during one of her sold-out Los Angeles holiday shows, Carey busted out her cleaning skills for everyone to see!
After the chart-topper noticed a dirty spot on the stage, she asked, "You know, would it be frightfully tiresome if someone just got a mop and cleared up that area? There's hair grease all over that section."
As the man came onstage to get rid of the mess, Carey began to sing, "Mop, mop, mop, mop, he's gonna mop that floor," then asking, "Would you allow me?"
"Let me just see. I'm just going to mop for a second. And you thought she was too good to mop. It's really easy if you try!" she joked as she wiped the floor, causing the audience to roar with laughter.
"My new cleaning anthem. You're hilarious and soo iconic Queen 👑😂❤️," one person praised Carey under a video of her new tune to tidy up to.
"She's got the best sense of humor hahaha I bet she's a silly mama 😂," a second person wrote about the songstress.
Although Carey has been infamous for her "diva" persona, the Glitter actress made it clear she does not see the label as anything negative. "There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote-unquote 'diva' thing is always what people see first," she said in a recent interview.
"Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center?" Carey admitted of the persona.