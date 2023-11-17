Mariah Carey Mocked for Admitting She Doesn't Own a Pair of Sneakers: 'Out of Touch'

"No, I don't. Because I get a blister on the back of my foot," the "Obsessed" singer confessed. Hudson then asked for clarification on whether she prefers heels over sneakers.

"Well, that's the problem, heels hurt too. So I don't really know what to do," Carey lamented of her footwear dilemma.

"I bet you could get around better in the heels?" the American Idol alum asked the "Fantasy artist" about her special skill.