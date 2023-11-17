Mariah Carey Mocked for Admitting She Doesn't Own a Pair of Sneakers: 'Out of Touch'
Mariah Carey just made a stunning revelation.
During the chart-topper's recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Carey, 54, was questioned by her fellow vocal diva about what the "most casual item of clothing in your closet" was — and her answer was shocking.
"Probably some hideous slides that someone made me purchase," she told Jennifer Hudson. "Because I don't own sneakers."
"You don't?" the stunned Dream Girls star, 42, asked Carey — who has been known to step out in her over-the-top ensembles.
"No, I don't. Because I get a blister on the back of my foot," the "Obsessed" singer confessed. Hudson then asked for clarification on whether she prefers heels over sneakers.
"Well, that's the problem, heels hurt too. So I don't really know what to do," Carey lamented of her footwear dilemma.
"I bet you could get around better in the heels?" the American Idol alum asked the "Fantasy artist" about her special skill.
Carey admitted it has been easier for her to be in pumps because she's someone who, "no matter what" walks on her toes. "I've always done that. So it's kind of a thing. I wear slippers!" she admitted.
The internet was beside themselves over the Glitter actress' admission. "She is weird and out of touch," one social media user commented below the video.
"Mariah the diva," a second person chimed in about Carey's lavish fashion habits.
"I thought Mariah was immune to the pain that heels give u," a third user joked about the songwriter's infamously quirky ways.
This is far from the first time Carey has been called a "diva" for living life in her own special way.
"There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote-unquote 'diva' thing is always what people see first," she noted in a 2022 interview. "Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center?"
"There's just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it's just an affectation, and sometimes it's purposely done, and sometimes it's just, like, you know, a response," she continued.
Carey even discussed the moniker with Meghan Markle during a 2022 appearance on the Duchess' now defunct "Archetypes" podcast. "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," she told Markle after she denied she was a diva. "Don't act like [you don't]."
W Magazine conducted the 2022 interview with Carey.