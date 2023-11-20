'The Best Sense of Humor': Mariah Carey Praised for Making Up Hilarious Jingle About Mopping
Is Mariah Carey gearing up for a second career as a comedian?
During one of the chart-toppers "Merry Christmas One and All!" shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., over the weekend, Carey, 54, had the audience in stitches when she broke from script and created a jingle about a man who had to come to mop the stage.
"You know, would it be frightfully tiresome if someone just got a mop and cleared up that area? There's hair grease all over that section," the "Obsessed" singer asked her team.
While a staff member came on stage to cleaned the mess, Carey's musical director began vamping on the piano and the full band joined in while she crooned, "Mop, mop, mop mop, he's gonna mop that floor. Would you allow me?" before grabbing the cleaning device and giving the floor a swipe.
"Let me just see. I'm just going to mop for a second. And you thought she was too good to mop. It's really easy if you try!" she joked.
"Sometimes you just have to mop, mop, mop! #repost," the Queen of Christmas wrote in the caption of the video shared to Instagram.
"My new cleaning anthem. You're hilarious and soo iconic Queen 👑😂❤️," one adoring fan wrote below the post.
"She's got the best sense of humor hahaha I bet she's a silly mama 😂," a second person chimed in about the improved moment during the concert.
"Absolutely slaps. Should be your 20th #1 🔥" another social media user added of the catchy tune.
Carey sweeping up the stage is a vast departure from her diva persona, which she previously admitted she enjoys playing into. "There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote-unquote 'diva' thing is always what people see first," the Glitter actress explained in a 2022 interview.
"Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center?" Carey noted of her over-the-top behavior.
The "It's Like That" musician even called out Meghan Markle for not fully owning her diva persona.
"You give us diva moments sometimes, Megan," Carey pointed out to the Duchess of Sussex's of her more difficult moments during an appearance on her former "Archetypes" podcast. "Don’t even act like [you don't]."