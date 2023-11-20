'The Best Sense of Humor': Mariah Carey Praised for Making Up Hilarious Jingle About Mopping

"You know, would it be frightfully tiresome if someone just got a mop and cleared up that area? There's hair grease all over that section," the "Obsessed" singer asked her team.

While a staff member came on stage to cleaned the mess, Carey's musical director began vamping on the piano and the full band joined in while she crooned, "Mop, mop, mop mop, he's gonna mop that floor. Would you allow me?" before grabbing the cleaning device and giving the floor a swipe.

"Let me just see. I'm just going to mop for a second. And you thought she was too good to mop. It's really easy if you try!" she joked.