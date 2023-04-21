Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Following Bizarre Claims That 'Murder Is Already Legal': 'This Lady Is Broken'
Critics dragged Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia representative went on a bizarre rant claiming that "murder is already legal" in the United States and that stricter gun control laws would only result in more mass shootings.
On an episode of her podcast, MTG Battleground, the controversial politician addressed several recent tragic shootings, including an incident in Texas where two cheerleaders were shot after mistaking the wrong vehicle in a parking lot for their own.
"But as the details emerged from that shooting, it was really criminals and thugs that did the shooting and the killing this past weekend in Alabama, just like most mass shootings really are," Greene argued, before strangely insisting that "murder is already legal in America."
"We have enough laws on guns. We have enough laws on murder," she insisted to her fans. "But no matter how many more laws that we make in America, you will never stop a person who is intent on killing other people."
"They don’t have to have a gun to do it. They murder people with knives, with their fists, with rocks, with cars," the 48-year-old continued. "They can make homemade bombs. They can find a way to kill people, if that’s what that is what they want to do."
The far-right conservative said that people who commit these types of crimes already have "murder in their hearts" and that if Democrats find a way to "destroy the Second Amendment," it will only lead to an "increase in school shootings" and "mass murder."
Following her explosive comments, critics flocked to social media to mock Greene, with some going so far as to call her a "terrorist" for her shocking views.
One user wrote, "She's basically saying mass shootings are inevitable and now a way of life. This lady is broken," while another replied, "I hope someone tells her that MURDER IS NOT LEGAL."
"I don't know what she's talking about and neither does she," another tweeted, as a fourth person begged, "OMG will someone please lock her up in a padded room."
