Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Wholeheartedly Supports' Megyn Kelly's Remarks About Mark Levin's Tiny Manhood Amid Nasty Feud
March 16 2026, Updated 4:49 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is team Megyn Kelly amid the podcaster's escalating feud with former colleague Mark Levin over the controversial Iran war.
After Donald Trump, 78, backed Levin on Sunday, March 15, the Georgia rep, 51, publicly sided with Kelly in a post via X on Monday morning.
"I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a microp----," the ex-MAGA ally wrote. It’s the most deserved insult and I don’t care if it’s vulgar. And Trump’s gigantic defense of Levin only enraged the base more. People are DONE. MAGA destroyed by microp---- Mark Levin."
Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin Are Trading Barbs on Social Media
Kelly, 55, and Levin, 68, both longtime conservative commentators, have been going back and forth on social media recently after the former expressed criticism over the conflict in Iran.
"Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself," Levin penned on Sunday. "She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic."
The former Fox News anchor hit back with a jab about his manhood less than an hour later.
Donald Trump's Former Allies Are Turning on Him Over the Iran War
"Microp----- Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd," she wrote. "He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his microp----."
This heated exchange comes as a "MAGA civil war" within right-wing media circles has erupted since the U.S., along with Israel, launched an attack on Iran on February 28.
In addition to Kelly, traditional allies of the president, including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Joe Rogan have vocalized their opposition to the war in the Middle Eastern region.
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'He Promised No More Forever Wars'
While Kelly argued recently that U.S. service members killed in the attack "did not die for the United States," but rather "died for Iran or for Israel," Owens claimed the POTUS "very clearly betrayed the American people."
On the March 9 episode of her show, Owens, 36, declared, "He [Trump] promised low gas prices. He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."
Joe Rogan Is Also Disappointed in Donald Trump's Decisions
Rogan, 58, echoed Owens' sentiment one day later, stating on his own show that Trump supporters now "feel betrayed" because the administration's actions go against his 2024 campaign promise to end "stupid, senseless wars.”