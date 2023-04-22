OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley 'Repeatedly Insulted' Airline Employees Before Being Kicked Off Of Flight, Southwest Claims

savannah chrisley
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 22 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley told a completely "different story" than their employees, Southwest claimed.

On Thursday night, April 20, the reality TV star was kicked off her Southwest flight after being labeled an "unruly passenger." Following the debacle, Chrisley uploaded clips to Instagram slamming the airline and complaining about her negative experience.

savannah chrisley
Source: mega

While the blonde beauty blamed rude employees, the budget airline alleged that she "repeatedly insulted several employees" and was "denied boarding on her original flight" due to her actions. Chrisley was then booked on a “later flight the same day."

The spokesperson said that the 25-year-old "arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and was asked to gate-check her bag due [to] the overhead bins being full and to avoid delaying the more than 100 passengers already onboard the aircraft." This issue escalated leading to her flight change.

The Southwest rep also assured that they were "looking into the situation."

As OK! previously reported, Chrisley claimed that an impolite employee "threw her off the flight."

savannah chrisley
Source: mega
She began her Instagram video, saying, "Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world." She then zoomed in on a man at the airport.

"This man right here … um, awful," the Chrisley Knows Best alum claimed.

"I went to board my flight to get on and he told me that I had to check my bag," she stated. "I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn’t mind, I’m gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can’t make it fit and if not, I’ll check it.'"

According to Chrisley, the worker would not allow her to see if there was space for her bag on the flight and then named her an "unruly passenger." The pilot then got involved in the situation.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley
savannah chrisley
Source: mega

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety, the most important person in the airline — and said, 'Stay out of it.'"

"'Ma’am you’re not flying on this flight,'" he told the TV personality.

Source: OK!
She also admitted that she got upset with the worker and began insulting him. She confessed that she called him an "a*****e", to which she later said "the devil" came over her.

To conclude Chrisley declared, "So Southwest, you’re awful. But not going to lie, your pilot was kinda hot."

Page Six reported on Southwest's claims.

