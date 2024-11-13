or
Martha Stewart Pushes Away Touchy Drew Barrymore During Interview: Watch

Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart pushed Drew Barrymore away after the host became too clingy.

Nov. 13 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Martha Stewart isn’t the clingy type!

During Stewart's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, November 12, to promote her 100th cookbook, host Drew Barrymore gave her a friendly back caress, however, the business mogul quickly pushed her away.

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Martha Stewart has made multiple appearances on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore asked what the lifestyle guru values in a romantic relationship.

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube
"What makes you soft and gooey, though?" the host, 49, asked.

"What makes me soft and gooey? Treatment," the Martha star replied.

Source: @PopCrave/X
Barrymore then gently placed her hand on Stewart's back, asking, "Treatment when you're treated like a lady?"

Stewart, 83, replied while rolling her eyes, "It's nice. You're the wrong gender!"

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore is known for her touchy-feely interview style.

"I know," the 50 First Dates star exclaimed while laughing as Stewart lightly nudged her.

Some viewers thought the moment was awkward, while others saw it as playful banter, noting that the cooking guru continued with the segment alongside Barrymore without missing a beat.

The Blended alum has since become known for her warm, touchy-feely interview style with guests on the show.

Ahead of The Drew Barrymore Show Season 5 premiere, Barrymore promised to respect her guests' personal space a bit more.

Source: MEGA

The lifestyle guru was on the show to promote her 100th cookbook.

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," the Charlie’s Angels alum told Entertainment Tonight in August.

"Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!" she added. "[It’s] not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people."

Barrymore’s pledge followed a few moments on her show where her affectionate style seemed to make certain guests uncomfortable.

During an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Barrymore called her “Momala” — a nickname used by Harris’ stepchildren — while holding hands with her, a gesture that appeared to catch the VP off guard.

Barrymore also made waves during a December 2023 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she gently took Winfrey’s hand and held it under her chin, caressed her arm, raised both their arms in the air and later placed her hand on Winfrey’s leg.

Source: MEGA

'The Drew Barrymore Show' is already in its fifth season.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon teased Barrymore about her famously affectionate style with guests.

“You guys are basically spooning,” Fallon joked, referencing an episode on The Drew Barrymore Show where she cozied up to Brooke Shields.

Barrymore then got candid about why is her approach is different than others.

“I’ve also been on the other side of interviews my whole life... There’s all different kinds of interviews and conversations. You’re more of a conversationalist (Jimmy). You take the armor off piece by piece, you have fun. There’s no ‘gotchas’ here,” she said.

"I just wanted to try and sort of think about what I felt my whole life and how I'd be so excited if someone asked me a different question, or there was good energy in the room, or if it didn't feel like, 'I'm sitting here asking you a question but I'm not gonna reveal anything about myself,'" she added.

