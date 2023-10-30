'Insensitive Troll': Former 'SNL' Writer Faces Backlash After Repeatedly Mocking Matthew Perry's Death
A former writer for Saturday Night Live was slammed on social media after making meanspirited comments about Matthew Perry's tragic death.
"DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA," Kevin Brennan wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, October 28 shortly after the news of the Friends star's passing hit headlines.
"Why is drowning in a hot tub funny," one user challenged him, to which Brennan replied, "Because it’s not very deep."
Other comments called him "jealous," "bitter" and an "insensitive troll."
"RIP Matthew Perry. It doesn't matter that he was a star. It doesn't matter that he struggled with addiction," another user penned. "What matters is he has a distraught and grieving family. And there are pieces of crap like Kevin Brennan @mlcpodcast making jokes about it."
On Sunday, October 29, Brennan took to social media once again to claim he didn't "mock" Perry's death. "I just thought it was funny," he continued, before cruelly adding, "But I do love it when junkies die."
Another person quipped back, "Here’s a joke for you, funny guy: what’s the difference between Matthew Perry and Kevin Brennan? Three days ago millions of people ACTUALLY HAD HEARD OF MATTHEW PERRY. #RIPMathewPerry."
After receiving numerous replies dragging him for his controversial remarks, the 63-year-old comic faced yet another flurry of criticism after jokingly asking if he was "trending yet" on social media.
“Imagine trying to get relevant by mocking someone’s death and their struggles with addiction," an X user said, while another told Brennan, "You might be trending, but you’re still not relevant. Negative attention, to some people, is better than none at all. Nobody knew who you were before your comments. Disgraceful that you had to be cruel, just to be noticed."
Brennan is a stand-up comedian and a podcaster who wrote for SNL from 1999 to 2000. He contributed to Season 25 of the popular sketch show, specifically with the "Weekend Update" segment.
As OK! previously reported, Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, after being found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. There were no illegal drugs found at the scene and police confirmed they did not suspect foul play was involved.
On Sunday, Perry's family, including his parents Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry, and his stepparents, Debbie Boyle and Keith Morrison, confirmed the the sad news of the actor's passing in a joint statement.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement read "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
Perry's autopsy has been completed, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release his cause of death.