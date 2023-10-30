'Insensitive Troll': Former 'SNL' Writer Faces Backlash After Repeatedly Mocking Matthew Perry's Death

"Why is drowning in a hot tub funny," one user challenged him, to which Brennan replied, "Because it’s not very deep."

Other comments called him "jealous," "bitter" and an "insensitive troll."

"RIP Matthew Perry. It doesn't matter that he was a star. It doesn't matter that he struggled with addiction," another user penned. "What matters is he has a distraught and grieving family. And there are pieces of crap like Kevin Brennan @mlcpodcast making jokes about it."