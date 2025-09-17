Charlie Sheen Claims Matthew Perry 'Wasn't Sober' Before His Death: 'I Felt Really Bad'

Article continues below advertisement

“I felt really bad, I felt bad for him,” Sheen admitted. “When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that he did. So I could hear a man who was … handicapped.”

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube Charlie Sheen told Piers Morgan he thinks Matthew Perry was struggling with sobriety before his death.

Sheen said he wished he had spoken to Perry at the time. “I didn’t know Matthew that well… I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it,” Sheen explained. “Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book … when he says, ‘Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.’ And I didn’t. I think he died, like, three weeks after I read the book.”

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

As OK! previously reported, Perry died at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 at just 54. A coroner’s report confirmed the actor had high levels of ketamine in his system, ruling that the “acute effects” of the drug caused his death. On July 23, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine in connection with the Friends star’s passing, according to NBC News. He is free on bond until sentencing, scheduled for December 3, and faces up to 40 years in prison, a $2 million fine and three years of supervised release.

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen admitted he felt bad after hearing Matthew Perry’s audiobook.

Meanwhile, Sheen has been reliving his own past in his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which also dove deep into his battles with substance abuse. In the series, his daughter Lola Sheen admitted, “You can’t really have a relationship with someone going through addiction.”

Charlie, who celebrated eight years of sobriety on September 3, admitted the toll addiction took on his loved ones. “I can’t imagine being my dad,” he said. “I really hurt the people I love.” His ex-wife Denise Richards also reflected on the dark days, sharing, “When it started to change, it was quick,” as the show noted how fame pushed Charlie to “experiment with everything.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has been sober since December 2017.

Their daughter Sami, who has had a strained relationship with her father, became emotional watching the documentary. On TikTok, she admitted, “I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober.” Calling the project a “10/10 documentary,” she encouraged fans to watch it. In his memoir, The Book of Sheen, the actor revealed that a moment with Sami back in December 2017 changed everything. After she called him for a ride one morning, he had already been drinking whiskey-laced coffee and was too impaired to drive, forcing him to ask a friend for help.

“Sam was very quiet,” he wrote, recalling how he could sense her disappointment. “I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking.” According to the Wall Street star, she was likely wondering, “Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.”

Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram The actor's daughter Sami Sheen said she didn’t know she was the reason her father got sober.