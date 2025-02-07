Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Says Keeping Her 'Marriage Strong' Is 'Really Important' While Raising 4 Young Kids
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams might not have made it to this year's Super Bowl, but at least he'll get to spend the day with his wife, Kelly, and their four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.
Ahead of the big game, Kelly talks exclusively with OK! about her nearly 10-year marriage to the NFL quarterback while sharing how Farm Rich snacks and appetizers will save her from panicking while preparing to host the championship for friends and family at her and Matt's home.
As a mom-of-four and wife of one of the NFL's top QBs, life can certainly get chaotic for Kelly and her family — but she seems to have it all under control.
"It's all about time management for me," she shares of her secret to staying on top of her busy schedule — which includes motherhood, WAG duties and being the host of "The Morning After With Kelly Stafford" podcast. "I always try and carve out 30 minutes [a day] solely for myself, whether that be working out or reading a book to make sure I'm taking care of my own self."
"Keeping my marriage strong is always really important to me," she notes. "We do have four little girls and time with them is rare for my husband during the season, so we [also] have to manage that [and] make sure he's getting time with them."
In an effort to keep the spark alive between her and Matthew, Kelly says, "We always throw in a date night once a week during the season."
"It's usually on Mondays because his off days are on Tuesdays. [We] really try to balance it all. It's not easy, but you know, life's not easy. You gotta make it work," she admits.
Kelly has been a WAG (a term for wives and girlfriends of high-profile athletes) for more than a decade, but the term seems to be more prominent than ever.
"In the past it might have had a more of a negative connotation, but I think it's evolved just like being a WAG in a way has evolved," she explains when asked if being grouped into the title bothers her.
"I guess we can thank Taylor Swift for that," she jokes of the pop star — who became a part of the category when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Travis Kelce in 2023. "It doesn't really [bother me]. I'm impartial [about it.]"
While Taylor is expected to be cheering on her boyfriend as his team tries to win a historical three-peat Super Bowl championship, Kelly and Matthew will be at home watching the game on TV. "I've always loved the Super Bowl since I was younger," Kelly reflects of her excitement about the big game. "I've been raised in a football family. I love Super Bowl day because it's an excuse to get together with all of your friends."
"Obviously my husband's not playing in it, so we get to enjoy the party aspect," she adds, noting Farm Rich will be her "incredible" secret weapon when hosting for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.
"We use it not just on Super Bowl days. Their products are very easy to make. I don't cook. I am a horrible, horrible cook. I struggle in that area, [plus] I love foods that [both] adults and children love, so you're not having to make a ton of different kinds of foods," Kelly confessed. "Why not make it easy in the fact that everyone loves it, including the kids. That's my always my biggest thing. I don't wanna make two different types of meals, that bothers me."
Listing a few of her family's favorites, Kelly shares they enjoy "their mozzarella sticks, the potato skins," and my husband loves the jalapeño poppers."
After enjoying delicious appetizers with friends and family, the blonde beauty says she'll "definitely be watching [the game] and wishing it was the Rams."
Admitting she'll "probably be rooting for the [Philadelphia] Eagles," Kelly points out, "I will say I've never wanted to pick six more than this game."
"Now that my husband's not playing [in the Super Bowl], I really want one to happen because if it does happen, the first 100 fans to go engage on Farm Rich's Instagram [giveaway] post get a whole box [of stuff sent to] them."
Emphasizing her love for the tasty freezer food, Kelly concludes: "If you are a busy mom or a busy parent and you're going somewhere for the Super Bowl or you are having a Super Bowl party, Farm Rich products literally make it extremely easy and they're good."