Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Says Keeping Her 'Marriage Strong' Is 'Really Important' While Raising 4 Young Kids

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams might not have made it to this year's Super Bowl, but at least he'll get to spend the day with his wife, Kelly, and their four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.

Ahead of the big game, Kelly talks exclusively with OK! about her nearly 10-year marriage to the NFL quarterback while sharing how Farm Rich snacks and appetizers will save her from panicking while preparing to host the championship for friends and family at her and Matt's home.