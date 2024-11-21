or
Megan Moroney Ridicules Hater Claiming the Singer's Extensions Didn't Match Her Hair at 2024 CMA Awards: 'Very Nice of You!'

Megan Moroney won New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Megan Moroney doesn't appreciate negative comments about her appearance.

The country star clapped back at a hater online after a TikTok video of the 27-year-old accepting her award for New Artist of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards caused a troll to criticize her long blonde locks.

Megan Moroney was mocked online for her extensions apparently 'not matching' her hair color.

"I swear the hairstylist brain never shuts off. Who matched her extensions???" someone wrote over a clip of their television playing the show. "She's golden on the top and ashy ends."

The video appeared to land on Moroney's FYP, prompting her to respond: "Very nice of u!"

Megan Moroney clapped back at the hater in the comments section of the critic's TikTok post.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer's fans jumped to her defense in the comments section of the post.

"As a fellow extension blondie, it’s the lighting! You looked beautiful, congratulations!" one admirer declared, while another agreed, stating: "Literally. Megan looked BEAUTIFUL. Her hair slayed the outfit slayed like they needs to leave her alone."

Megan Moroney performed at the 2024 CMA Awards.

"You looked beautiful Meg, don’t let this one comment overshadow the hundreds others praising you!" a third fan gushed.

Moroney was beyond grateful when accepting her award on Wednesday evening, November 20, as she even became emotional while addressing the crowd on stage.

Megan Moroney released her second album, 'Am I Okay,' on July 12.

"I just want to get through this without crying," the blonde beauty — who worn a stunning Christian Siriano strapless blue mermaid gown — expressed. "Thank you, Jesus, for putting this dream on my heart and thank you for the gift of songwriting."

"This is for my fans. I would say they're a large reason why I'm up here right now," she added. "The way they show up for me, the way they care about my songs, and they make signs and T-shirts, and they wait outside the venue starting at 3 a.m. It's really insane to me."

Moroney winning her latest award comes a few months after she released her second album Am I Okay on July 12.

"Wowowow i can’t believe it’s happening again already 💙," she captioned a post promoting the new record at the time. "My debut album came out 362 days ago & i’ve spent the past year doing nothing but touring, writing this record & basically living in the studio getting it ready for y’all. i love these songs SO much & i can’t wait for you to hear them! you can pre-order the vinyl now on my website (signed copies are also available)… and in case you forgot, TRACK 6, INDIFFERENT, IS OUT TONIGHT 😉💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 OMGGG THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING ME & MY MUSIC I COULD CRY."

