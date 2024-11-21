Miranda Lambert Says She and Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Live on a Date' During 2024 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, lit up the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, November 20.
“How fun it is to live on a date night with your lady?” a correspondent from a news outlet asked McLoughlin before the night kicked off.
“We live on a date,” he answered, to which the host asked, “Do you ever get used to it?"
“Yes, I love it! It’s always something new. I love seeing everyone,” he replied, while his wife added that this was her husband’s sixth CMA Awards.
Lambert also gushed about McLoughlin, who looked dashing in a black suit and tie.
“He is doing great! We kinda live on a date, which is pretty fun. Honesty, we try to,” she said in a separate interview during the event.
Reflecting on her own experience, she shared: “This is my 19th CMA [Awards], I’m pretty sure! 19th or 18th.”
While Lambert wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, her career boasts 14 CMA wins, including seven Female Vocalist of the Year trophies.
Of course, the “Wranglers” singer didn’t miss the chance to showcase her style throughout the evening.
“Vintage, and this is all Morgane Stapleton collection,” Lambert said, referring to her dress and striking jewelry.
“She has a store in Old Hillsboro called Tennessee Turquoise, and she gives all the proceeds of the store back to the tribes that make this beautiful art. I was like, you can never have enough. I’ll wear all of it at one time. It’s very heavy!” she continued.
Lambert previously got candid about life with her "best friend" in an interview earlier this year.
“We’re pretty chill. When we’re off work, I’m in my patio hang vibe,” she said in the September cover story of Us Weekly. “We’ll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we’ll have the best parties just by ourselves. He loves what he calls ‘happy hour music’ — Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So we have different tastes, but we’ll sit there for hours and listen. Sometimes I say to him, ‘We kind of live on a date,’ which is pretty awesome.”
Lambert also revealed that she once challenged McLoughlin to co-write a tune with her after he jokingly said, “Songwriting can’t be that hard.”
“We made him come to the studio and spend a whole day writing,” she recalled. “He changed his tune after that. It was more of a fun experiment, but he got a great song out of it.”
The country star reflected on her marriage and how she's changed over the years.
“I guess the thing I’ve learned the most is just that communication is everything,” she explained.
“Love doesn’t always cut it. You’ve got to talk about s--. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it,” Lambert continued.