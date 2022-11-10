Emotional Wynonna Judd Receives Standing Ovation At CMA Awards After Mom Naomi's Passing

Clad in a gold and black glittering outfit, Wynonna was visibly emotional as she began to speak after rounds of applause.

"In death, there is life, and here I am," she told the crowd. "Thank you for your love and support. These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful and I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music."

She proceeded to read out the winner for Vocal Duo of the Year, revealing it's a category she and her mom came out victorious in seven times.