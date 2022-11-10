Emotional Wynonna Judd Receives Standing Ovation At CMA Awards After Mom Naomi's Passing
There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Wynonna Judd stepped on stage at this year's CMA Awards. The Wednesday, November 9. appearance is one of her first live televised events since her mother, Naomi Judd, tragically passed away by suicide earlier this year, but the roaring crowd made sure she felt the love, giving her a standing ovation as soon as she walked out.
Clad in a gold and black glittering outfit, Wynonna was visibly emotional as she began to speak after rounds of applause.
"In death, there is life, and here I am," she told the crowd. "Thank you for your love and support. These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful and I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music."
She proceeded to read out the winner for Vocal Duo of the Year, revealing it's a category she and her mom came out victorious in seven times.
Before announcing Brothers Osbourne as the recipients of the honor, she held onto the trophy handler's hand to steady herself, then yelling, "I love you" after fans shouted out to her.
The two men asked her to stay with them at the podium while they made their acceptance speech, and she cracked a smile when John Osbourne revealed his wife, Lucie Silva, is pregnant with twins.
Wynnona has found it helpful to discuss her grief with the public since the tragedy struck, and she even decided to carry out the duet concerts she and her mom had previously planned.
"It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," the mom-of-two, 58, explained. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it."
As OK! previously shared, at each concert, Wynonna made mental health resources available to fans since Naomi struggled with depression, PTSD and more.
"This is very real to me. This is not just show business. This is an opportunity to help someone out there not end their life," the famed red-head shared. "We must get rid of the stigma of the words mental illness because people will not reach out for help."