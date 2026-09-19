Meghan Markle's Acting Career Before and After Marrying Prince Harry Explored Ahead of Her Rumored Comeback

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What Was Meghan Markle's Acting Career Like Before She Married Prince Harry?

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's last major television acting role was on 'Suits.'

Meghan scored her first official TV credit in 2002, when she played a nurse named Jill in two episodes of General Hospital. She went on to build her acting empire with appearances in Century City, A Lot Like Love, The War at Home, CSI: NY, The League and Deceit. She later made a memorable appearance in the pilot episode of 90210, playing Wendy, a woman who is caught performing oral s-- on Dustin Milligan's character, Ethan, inside his parked car at school. Meghan was not credited by name in the episode and was instead listed simply as "hot girl." Meghan continued taking on other television and film projects even after landing her breakout role on Suits, appearing in CSI: Miami, Remember Me, Horrible Bosses, Dysfunctional Friends, When Sparks Fly, Anti-Social, Dater's Handbook and Chopped Junior.

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Did Meghan Markle Quit Acting Before Marrying Prince Harry?

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle left 'Suits' before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan left the legal drama after its penultimate seventh season ahead of her wedding to Harry. In the royal couple's engagement interview with the BBC's Mishal Husain, she clarified she did not view the decision as "giving anything up." "I just see it as a change," she expressed. "It's a new chapter, right. And also, keep in mind, I've been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry]." Meghan also said she was excited about "the transition out of [her] career and into [her] role," explaining that it would allow her to devote more energy to "the causes that are really important" to her. "Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously," she continued. When asked by Variety in 2022 whether she would consider acting again, Meghan declared, "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

Has Meghan Markle Returned to Acting?

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle made a cameo appearance as herself in the comedy film 'Close Personal Friends.'