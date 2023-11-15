Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Warm Birthday Call Is a 'Turning Point' in Their Relationship With King Charles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extended an olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday. Although the pair insisted that they weren't asked to attend the gathering, a source claimed the partners contacted His Majesty to celebrate his big day.
According to a British outlet, the Sussexes called Charles, making their warm conversation a “turning point” in their relationship. The paper later claimed the couple sent the monarch a recording of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sending their grandfather well-wishes on his big day.
Charles' friend shared that despite Harry's feud with him and Prince William, His Majesty would never burn a bridge with the duke and his grandkids.
“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” the insider revealed.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes shut down the headlines that they were planning on snubbing Charles for his bash.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday," the rep said in a statement. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."
Royal expert Rebecca English discussed the emotional toll Harry's dramatic exit had on Charles and his later mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"There is undeniable anger at the anguish the king believes Harry caused the late queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective," the editor wrote in a column.
English later discussed Harry's public plea for his dad to express remorse for the way Meghan was treated by the press.
"Charles is a man who notoriously hates confrontation and will never close the door on his younger son. But sticking to his guns, he has rejected Harry’s demands for an 'apology' and put the whole issue to one side for the time being as he concentrates on the business of state," English added.
A source close to the crown shared that Charles wants to be a present figure in Lilibet and Archie's lives.
"It’s very sad His Majesty doesn’t get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there’s no rush to patch things up," the insider said.
Harry and Charles might be on speaking terms, but there has yet to be an update about his communication with the Prince of Wales, and royalist Katie Nicholl shared that the future king was hurt by Harry's depiction of him in Spare.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," Nicholl said in an interview. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
