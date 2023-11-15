Prince William and Kate Middleton Spotted Leaving King Charles' 75th Birthday Bash After Snubbing Prince Harry in Tribute to Monarch
Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted leaving King Charles' 75th birthday celebration, but the Prince and Princess of Wales' outing follows their recent exclusion of Prince Harry in their official tribute to His Majesty. Kate was seen wearing a green sequined gown, while William sported a crisp white button-down and a pair of black slacks.
On the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, a series of family snapshots were uploaded in honor of Charles' big day, but fans noticed the Duke of Sussex was noticeably missing from the carousel.
"Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday," the caption read.
"You ignored the little brother," a follower said in the comments, while another said, "You would think from this post he only has one son."
Despite William's decision to only upload images of the Wales family with the famous patriarch, some fans rushed to his defense.
"Since when was it a rule that when you tell your parents Happy Birthday all your siblings have to be in the photo Some of y’all are reaching," one user shared. "This is Prince William telling his father Happy Birthday. Prince Harry is welcome to do the same with a photo of just him and the King."
William's social media activity could be a reflection of his current relationship with Harry. OK! previously reported a source claimed the princes weren't communicating with one another, and their relationship "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon," an insider said.
"There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt," the source told an outlet. "There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."
Although Harry and William aren't on the best terms, a British publication reported that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, contacted Charles on his commemoration day. A rep for the Sussexes revealed that the couple wasn't asked to attend the bash prior to the Sussexes reaching out to Charles.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," a rep shared days prior.
An anonymous palace employee discussed Harry and William's feud with royal biographer Katie Nicholl.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl said in an interview. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she added.
Harry and Charles reached a "turning point" in their connection, but Nicholl revealed that William isn't ready to extend an olive brand to the veteran.
"But that will be some time down the line," Nicholl added. "And that comes down to the fact that William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left."
