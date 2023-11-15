Prince William and Kate Middleton Spotted Leaving King Charles' 75th Birthday Bash After Snubbing Prince Harry in Tribute to Monarch

On the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, a series of family snapshots were uploaded in honor of Charles' big day, but fans noticed the Duke of Sussex was noticeably missing from the carousel.

"Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday," the caption read.

"You ignored the little brother," a follower said in the comments, while another said, "You would think from this post he only has one son."

Despite William's decision to only upload images of the Wales family with the famous patriarch, some fans rushed to his defense.

"Since when was it a rule that when you tell your parents Happy Birthday all your siblings have to be in the photo Some of y’all are reaching," one user shared. "This is Prince William telling his father Happy Birthday. Prince Harry is welcome to do the same with a photo of just him and the King."