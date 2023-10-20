Meghan Markle 'Could Not Imagine Leaving' California Despite Prince Harry’s Desire to Move to New York
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving again? The couple famously left the U.K. in 2020, and eventually, the couple settled down in Montecito, Calif. Although the duo is embracing their new home, there are rumors that the Duke of Sussex misses the U.K. and his estranged relatives.
A source claimed Harry is considering buying property in New York to be closer to England, but Meghan "could not imagine leaving" the Golden State.
Socialite Lady Colin Campbell doesn't believe the assertion, and the commentator ripped the Sussexes apart during a GB News appearance.
"You know, anybody who believes all of this pap has no clue at all," she stated. "A few weeks ago it was Malibu, a few months ago they were moving to Montecito, then it was New York."
"They keep on changing where it's going to be," the commentator added.
Campbell later speculated that Harry isn't ready to completely close the door on Britain and his brother, Prince William.
"If they move, Harry will be staying here sometimes because it suits him in terms of his status as a counselor of state and a possible regent should anything happen to William in the future," the commentator theorized.
"But I think it's all a load of [nonsense]," she added. "I suspect that Harry knows his place as it's very much head under Meghan's heel."
OK! previously reported that Harry is hoping to purchase an estate on the East Coast to reduce his travel time.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," a source told an outlet.
Harry wants to have easy access to Britain, but insiders revealed that Meghan is uninterested in the proposition.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source noted.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend noted.
While Harry struggles with being homesick, Meghan is excited to further her career in entertainment.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Tina Brown said during a Sky News Australia appearance. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
Pals of Meghan and Harry applauded the brunette beauty's dedication to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids," the source shared. "They are still such a team."
Recently, at the Sussexes' recent Archewell Parents' Summit, the Suits star admitted that her little ones inspired the gathering.
"Outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan joked during the panel. “I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”