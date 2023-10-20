Meghan Markle 'Could Not Imagine Leaving' California Despite Prince Harry’s Desire to Move to New York

A source claimed Harry is considering buying property in New York to be closer to England, but Meghan "could not imagine leaving" the Golden State.

Socialite Lady Colin Campbell doesn't believe the assertion, and the commentator ripped the Sussexes apart during a GB News appearance.

"You know, anybody who believes all of this pap has no clue at all," she stated. "A few weeks ago it was Malibu, a few months ago they were moving to Montecito, then it was New York."

"They keep on changing where it's going to be," the commentator added.