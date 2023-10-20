Prince Harry Wants to 'Sabotage' Meghan Markle's Expensive Malibu Move Because It 'Makes Zero Logical Sense'

Currently, the Sussexes are nestled in Montecito, Calif., but the lengthy 91.5-mile drive into the City of Angels could make it difficult for the couple to network in the entertainment industry.

"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," a source told an outlet.