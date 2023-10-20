Prince Harry Wants to 'Sabotage' Meghan Markle's Expensive Malibu Move Because It 'Makes Zero Logical Sense'
Will Meghan Markle get her Malibu, Calif., dream home? The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were spotted house hunting in the lavish Los Angeles County neighborhood, but the Duke of Sussex has some reservations about the move.
Currently, the Sussexes are nestled in Montecito, Calif., but the lengthy 91.5-mile drive into the City of Angels could make it difficult for the couple to network in the entertainment industry.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," a source told an outlet.
The insider claimed Harry is "all about making face-to-face contact" to create "meaningful" relationships, but staying in California will keep the prince isolated from his estranged relatives in the U.K.
"She says maybe once they've made a success of things in Hollywood, they can look at getting a place in New York," the source added.
OK! previously reported that the Sussexes were eyeing a plot of land in the California city, but people close to the Duke of Sussex insisted he is more interested in finding a U.K. base to replace Frogmore Cottage.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," an insider told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend noted.
Harry misses life in London, but Meghan doesn't want to spend time there, and the Duchess of Susses hasn't visited the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Tina Brown said during a Sky News Australia appearance. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
The Suits star's attitude toward Britain was on full display when Harry attended the WellChild Awards alone.
"Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony," historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop explained.
"On this occasion, I suspect Meghan's no-show in London says more about her antipathy toward Britain, than the couple's relationship," Dunlop said. "We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there's that outstanding issue regarding the couple's U.K. security and who pays for it."
Over the years, the actress depicted the country as racist, and she was introduced to the realities of navigating the world as a Black woman through her time as a working duchess.
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan confessed in an episode of "Archetypes." "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
“The blanket refusal to accept there is any bigotry in the British press is laughable, does a disservice to journalists of color and shows an institution and an industry in denial,” U.K.’s Society of Editors said in defense of Meghan after her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
Sources spoke to Heat Magazine.