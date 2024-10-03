Meghan Markle Had 'Emotional' Call With the Palace After She Was Banned From Wearing a $300 Necklace Prince Harry Gifted Her

According to Scobie, Meghan was banned from wearing a unique necklace the Duke of Sussex gifted his then-girlfriend.

Meghan Markle quickly learned about the downside of royal life once her romance with Prince Harry became public, but Omid Scobie claimed the former actress was surprised to learn about the restrictions that came with her new life.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom.

"After hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much," they continued.

Harry gave Meghan an accessory worth an estimated $300 with their initials H and M, but it was suggested Meghan being photographed with it could lead to negative publicity for the lovebirds.