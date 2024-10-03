Meghan Markle Had 'Emotional' Call With the Palace After She Was Banned From Wearing a $300 Necklace Prince Harry Gifted Her
Meghan Markle quickly learned about the downside of royal life once her romance with Prince Harry became public, but Omid Scobie claimed the former actress was surprised to learn about the restrictions that came with her new life.
According to Scobie, Meghan was banned from wearing a unique necklace the Duke of Sussex gifted his then-girlfriend.
"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom.
"After hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much," they continued.
Harry gave Meghan an accessory worth an estimated $300 with their initials H and M, but it was suggested Meghan being photographed with it could lead to negative publicity for the lovebirds.
The interaction foreshadowed Meghan's future within the royal family before she officially became a duchess.
"I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message," the former actress reportedly told a friend.
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex could decide to release a memoir to share her side of her royal feud.
“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high," a source told an outlet. “We’re talking tens of millions for her authorized biography — it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no."
“And love her or hate her, there's no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share," they added.
Meghan and Harry left the royal fold in 2020 and the couple alluded to their ongoing safety concerns, the British press and the royal family's unconscious biases all contributing to their departure.
“She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth — and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?" the insider asked.
A former staffer accused Meghan of mistreating her team while in the U.K., and writing a book could help the duchess defend herself.
“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice,” one source claimed in an exposé. “They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
“She’s absolutely relentless,” another insider shared. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
Shortly after the critical article was published, former Archewell employee Ben Browning rushed to defend the Sussexes.
“We all continue to be friends," Browning admitted. “The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.”
“We’re here for a reason,” Browning later stressed. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”
When Meghan was first accused of bullying people in 2021, she adamantly denied the assertion. However, the narrative continues to follow her three years after the allegations were made public.
“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."
