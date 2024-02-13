Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Rebrand: Pair Use Their Formal Titles on New Website Despite Leaving the U.K. in 2020

“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

Harry and Meghan's biographies painted the pair as people focused on making a difference in the world.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner," the blurb states. "He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places."