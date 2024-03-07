Kate Middleton Has the 'Best Care in the World' After Her Abdominal Surgery, Uncle Gary Goldsmith Reveals
Kate Middleton is taking a step away from the spotlight after having abdominal surgery, and her uncle Gary Goldsmith discussed his niece's recovery on Celebrity Big Brother.
"She's getting the best care in the world and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else," Goldsmith shared. "They put a statement out that just said: 'We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.'"
The controversial relative made his reality TV debut, and he continues to praise his niece on the program.
"I've heard mixed things about Kate and I don't want to make a comment, but whatever it is, we want her to come back," Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu told Goldsmith. "She's amazing. She will be back. Of course, she will."
OK! previously reported expert Christopher Andersen believes Kate's secrecy about her operation helped rumors spread about her health.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
Shortly after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter, the palace shrugged off ongoing assumptions about the princess' whereabouts.
"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator stated. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."
"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.
In the past, senior royals continued to attend engagements despite being sick, but Kate and Prince William are making new rules these days.
"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen continued. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens."
The Princess of Wales hasn't shared the intimate details about her procedure, but Andersen thinks once Kate returns to work, Brits will continue to be curious about her leave of absence.
"Even if she is determined to keep such things private, it wouldn't have hurt for the Princess of Wales to pop her head above the parapet every now and then. It may be too late now," the journalist shared. "Even if she hits the ground running after Easter, which was the original plan, people are still going to wonder about whether her absence from the public eye was due to a serious medical problem, emotional exhaustion or a combination of both."