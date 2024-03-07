Kate Middleton Has the 'Best Care in the World' After Her Abdominal Surgery, Uncle Gary Goldsmith Reveals

"She's getting the best care in the world and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else," Goldsmith shared. "They put a statement out that just said: 'We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.'"

The controversial relative made his reality TV debut, and he continues to praise his niece on the program.

"I've heard mixed things about Kate and I don't want to make a comment, but whatever it is, we want her to come back," Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu told Goldsmith. "She's amazing. She will be back. Of course, she will."